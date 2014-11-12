Here’s A Trailer For ‘Robot Overlords,’ The Movie You Didn’t Know You Wanted

11.12.14 10 Comments

Robot Overlords is a movie that pretty much has the plot in the title. But it also has Gillian Anderson and Ben Kingsley, so really, the main question is why we’re only hearing about it now.

Oddly, that may be because of who’s paying for it and how it’s distributed. If you poke around on the IMDb, it quickly becomes clear that they made this movie by selling the rights territory by territory, a common strategy to get an indie movie with a high budget made. This trailer, for example, comes from Shaw, which is handling the movie in Singapore.

The plot’s pretty straightforward; robots invade, chosen one can control robots, humanity fights back, and so on and so forth. Mostly we’re in it for the design and to enjoy Jon Wright’s work as a genre director. Also that there are giant robots. There’s no word on a US release, but we doubt — with Netflix, Amazon, and a host of other streaming options — we’ll be without our robot overlords for long.

