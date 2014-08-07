Here’s Everything You Really Need To Know About The ‘X-Men’ Movies In Three Animated Minutes

08.07.14 4 years ago

Did you walk out of X-Men: Days of Future Past feeling slightly bewildered? Or are you trying to avoid the X-Men movies altogether, but want to sound vaguely knowledgeable about this chunk of pop culture at parties? Well, Mashable has put together a nice, three-minute animated video that succinctly sums up the seven X-Men movies we’ve seen so far. The video doesn’t get into plot specifics so much, because none of that sh*t makes any sense anymore, but it gives you the facts you really need to know — like, did you know Wolverine is kind of a badass? It’s true!

Check it out below…

Bonus facts — you see Jennifer Lawrence’s butt a lot in the latest X-Men movie, and one of them cast Kevin Bacon as a Nazi supervillain with a swingin’ ’60s love boat. So yeah, sometimes the X-Men movies are pretty amazing is what I’m saying.

Via Laughing Squid

