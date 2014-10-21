Here’s How One Enterprising Woman Tricked Reddit Users Into Masturbating To Her Husband’s Butt

I’ve personally never visited /r/gonewild, the seedy underbelly of Reddit’s subreddits, but I’ve heard the tales of depravity and horror that are to be found there. If you’re unfamiliar with /r/gonewild, which I assume few UPROXX readers can honestly claim, basically women post racy or straight up pornographic images of themselves for the viewing pleasure of men on the internet. They do this for free, I might add, because who knows. If you’re going to be masturbation fodder, at least get paid for it, for f*ck’s sake.

At any rate, one Redditor who goes by “poshpink330” was goofing around last night with her husband, and snapped a photo of his butt after he kept flashing her. They both agreed that the photo of her husband’s butt looked like cleavage in a bandeau bra, so they decided to post it to /r/gonewild for sh*ts and giggles to see if any horny men on the internet would fall for it. AND FALL FOR IT, THEY DID. While poshpink330 thought maybe she’d get an errant pervert here or there, FIFTY (50) men immediately privately messaged her to woo the owner of the anonymous rack with everything from dick pics to panda sketches (?????). You can see the entire string of messages here, since it’s too long to post below. But in the meantime, here are the unedited photos of poshpink330’s husband’s ass.

SLIGHTLY NSFW:

I guess the moral of the story is never masturbate to disembodied body parts on the internet, because for all your know you could be getting off to a dude’s hairy ass or Oscar Meyer Bologna or a close up of a pig’s vagina. Unless you’re into that stuff of course, you should probably just go right to the subreddit already dedicated to it.

