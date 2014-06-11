Here’s The First Trailer For The ‘Ratchet & Clank’ Feature Film Adaptation

Between all of the new video game and toy announcements and the typical posturing and digital penis measuring by the industry giants, there was also a little bit of movie news included at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3 as the kid who removes porn viruses from my computer calls it. While we only got a brief look at it in a teaser back in 2013, Sony rolled out the first full trailer for 2015’s Ratchet & Clank feature film, which tells the origin story of how the characters realize their destinies as heroes of the galaxy.

The character’s voices will all be provided by the original actors from the video games, so we won’t have to worry about Ratchet suddenly sounding like Josh Gad or Captain Qwark being voiced by Patrick Warburton. Additionally, the game’s writer and up-and-coming hotshot, TJ Fixman, has provided the film’s story and screenplay, so no faithful fans need to sharpen their pitchforks or start fashioning nooses like in Old West movies, because the movie should stay true to the game.