Here’s What It Would Look Like If Geek Guys Were Treated Like Geek Girls

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

BIG COMIC BOOK is still churning out artwork like this, so it’s no wonder women too often feel like they’re being treated like idiots in comic book stores, even when they know as much, if not more than the guy behind the counter. In “If Geek Girls Acted Like Geek Guys,” writer/comedian/person to follow on Twitter Gaby Dunn spun the expected around, showing what it’d look like if men were the ones being humiliated when all they want to do is buy an X-Men comic. The comments proved her point:

Also, this guy:

I think he meant to be outraged by a different video.