Here’s What It Would Look Like If Geek Guys Were Treated Like Geek Girls

BIG COMIC BOOK is still churning out artwork like this, so it’s no wonder women too often feel like they’re being treated like idiots in comic book stores, even when they know as much, if not more than the guy behind the counter. In “If Geek Girls Acted Like Geek Guys,” writer/comedian/person to follow on Twitter Gaby Dunn spun the expected around, showing what it’d look like if men were the ones being humiliated when all they want to do is buy an X-Men comic. The comments proved her point:
Also, this guy:
I think he meant to be outraged by a different video.
I’m so so sorry I was born a man please bite my head off for this.
im pretty sure if you dont act like a bag of dicks with a fedora on, you dont get your head bit off, at least ive never had my head bitten off for being a man
It’s not “being a man is bad,” it’s “treating women like idiots” is bad. If you can’t distinguish between the two, groom your neckbeard and stay in the basement.
Don’t forget to tell me I wear a fedora and a member of the MRA.
@maug except all us guys who don’t treat women like idiots still have to put up with a constant barrage of posts and articles and special features that continue to bite heads off.
but you can’t distinguish between decent guy who’s sick of taking the flak for assholes and lowlifes, because the world has you believing that such a thing doesn’t exist.
You realize there’s a difference between attacking misogyny and attacking men, right?
Just because an article is insulting men its not insulting you personally as a man. You get that right?
Well I didn’t know that because I’m a disgusting male.
You may have been born male, but you clearly work hard at being disgusting.
you sound disgusting. why are you wearing another human being on your head?
Computers would make amazing racists.
My mind is blown every time I hear a horror story about how some women are treated at comic book shops. You work/own a store, why wouldn’t you be actively trying to sell your product to anyone with money?
that being said, I’m totes going to ECCC this year as Sexy Iron Man
When a girl came into the comic shop I go to, I don’t give a shit about them lol! I came for comics!
This must be an American thing, right? Because out of the stores I’ve been to which has sold comics here in Birmingham, England, we don’t really give a shit about anyone because we’re polite and we leave everyone to everyone, if ya catch my drift? Also the girl probably shouldn’t have been cute seeing as people who read comic books aren’t really that cute/attractive (see Linkara/ Last Angry Geek/ Yours Truly. Yes this was supposed to be hypocritical humour because I wanted to find a way to mention that without sounding really chauvinistic.)
man murdered at soccer match, film at 11
The Archie comment in the video made me laugh cause the comic book store I shopped at regularly around 1990 had a hot as hell stripper that would come in for Archie comics. She worked at a strip club down the street from the comic book store and would come in a couple of times a month to pick up her books. Maybe it was a different vibe back then but I don’t recall anyone acting like a douchebag toward her, pretty much treated her like any other customer of course with a bit of fawning over her cause of the whole hot as hell stripper part. I recall for Halloween she mentioned she made whole Jessica Rabbit outfit for work and brought in some pics of her all made up in the outfit, hands down the best cosplay of Jessica Rabbit I have ever seen.
The video makes a good point. I need to stop treating women better.
Jake W also makes a good point. I need to start treating non-whites worse.
Wait. I fucked up.
Yeah sure I treat women with respect and like society won’t change, so fuck that. All that effort.
You say this like Ryan Reynolds doesn’t already exist?
i know every time i go to the comic book store i just pull out my dick .. are you telling me that’s wrong .
Well if there’s kids there… no.
Yeah those people are using the community, sure, but that doesn’t mean every woman is doing that AND who gives a shit? Like honestly who cares? If you don’t like it don’t watch. Why do you have to rant and rave about something that doesn’t matter in the slightest?
Really? Pulling nerd cards?
Have you verified Chris Hartwick’s credentials?
And, by the way Olivia Munn is one of the few bright spots on The Newsroom.
Seriously.
I’m a comic book nerd and I’ve never talked down to any female about that shit, nor have I seen anyone else do it in a store or elsewhere.
I liked the video. I found it humorous. This is NOT getting your head bit off, you whiny bitches.
The worst part of videos like this and the arguments that spark them is the comments from the insecure twatwaffles who get offended.
being treated like shit in the comic book store is a right of passage, but as a guy i can treat the dude like shit right back until he begrudgingly accepts me. women don’t have that option because if they’re rude to someone (even someone who deserves it) the first response is “what a bitch.” and it’s hard to move up from there.
News flash, people act differently in real life than on the internet talking with anonymity.
I hated going to the comic store as a teen, I just wanted my slab of books and to get out. Most of the guys were just creepy, adjusting their dirty sweatpants talking about Reagan (in the late 90’s/early 00’s) and how aliens from Mars were really the first humans(?).
I hope mine was a unique experience, and other comic shops were a decent place to hang out with a community of people that share a common interest.
It has some pretty good moments and the cast is mostly good. Sorkin always manages to to fuck it up though.