Herschel Walker took another major hit this week after a woman came forward with allegations (and receipts) that the pro-life senate candidate impregnated her in 2009 and paid for an abortion. Walker, who’s been campaigning on his support for a total abortion ban with no exceptions, has denied the allegations. However, Walker’s son Christian turned on the following NFL star after the abortion news broke and spent several hours calling out his father on Twitter.

“You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” Christian tweeted. “I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.”

As Walker continued to do damage control on Wednesday, he appeared on Fox News for an interview with Brian Kilmeade. However, instead of getting a sympathetic reception from the conservative network, Kilmeade grilled Walker over his son dragging him on Twitter. Via Mediaite:

“So he saw [the report] and says you’re lying, Herschel,” Kilmeade noted. “What do you say about your son? Is he telling the truth?” Mr. Walker gave the same answer he gave when his son first started blasting him on social media: “Well I love my son unconditionally and that’s where I’ve always been. I always loved him unconditionally.” This did not answer Kilmeade’s question, and the Fox host followed up “But he’s doing tremendous damage to you by coming out with those statements. Do you know why he’s saying this?”

Kilmeade continued to press Walker even further by bringing up more of Christian’s tweets, including one where he admits to staying “silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed.” When Kilmeade asked Walker to respond to those remarks, the Georgia senate candidate continued to dodge the subject and said he still loves his son “unconditionally.”

(Via Mediaite)