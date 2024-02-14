Which Adult Film Star Is ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans Reportedly Dating?

Here are the three things I know about Sean Evans:

1. He’s the host of Hot Ones

2. He has a shiny head

3. He’s reportedly dating a porn star

Otherwise, he’s a total mystery. Even that third item comes with a “reportedly.” According to TMZ, Evans “was among many recognizable faces out and about in Vegas during Super Bowl weekend — but many people noticed he was hanging out a ton with Melissa Stratton… who’s a bona fide adult film star, cam girl, and model. And yes, she does explicit content.”

Here’s more:

Melissa had been posting a ton of photos of her and Sean all weekend across various social platforms of hers — and in a lot of them… they look awfully cozy… almost couple-y, in fact. Her captions also suggested there may be some romance afoot — even though there wasn’t any straight-up PDA shown between them in any of the pics she posted.

Melissa Stratton is also a big Kansas City Chiefs fan, which explains why they were at the game. Well, that, and Evans is hopefully trying to book Chiefs coach Andy Reid for Hot Ones. Unlike recent guest Sydney Sweeney, he could take down Da Bomb, no problem.

(Via TMZ)