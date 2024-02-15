So much for that. Hot Ones host Sean Evans has reportedly broken up with adult film actress Melissa Stratton, a day after most people learned that they were even together. According to TMZ, Evans called Stratton on Valentine’s Day, of all days, and told her “he wanted to call it quits because of the media attention they were getting.”

We’re told Sean expressed to Melissa he wanted to keep his love life more under wraps. Our sources say Melissa found Sean’s reasoning odd for a few reasons… he knew what she did for a living when they started seeing each other and he invited her to multiple public events in Las Vegas leading up to the Super Bowl, and took photos with her.

That’s a likely story for what really happened: Evans got tired of Stratton saying “man, it’s a hot one” every time he asked about the weather.

Not a ton is known about Evans’ personal life; he’s the one asking the questions on Hot Ones, not answering them. But in 2019, he talked to the Hollywood Reporter about his idols growing up. “At that time I was obsessed with David Letterman and Howard Stern, so there was always this part of me that was interested in the ‘lights, camera, action’ of it all and a part that thought I could do it,” he said. “I went to the University of Illinois to be a broadcast journalism major — and wrote about Letterman and Stern to get in — so I feel like I was always interested in this.”

