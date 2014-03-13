Hot Toys Has Made A Tiny Little Black Widow

Hot Toys specializes in creepily perfect scale replicas of human beings. They particularly love doing it to Marvel characters; in the past, Agent Coulson and Hugh “Throbbing Gristle” Jackman have both been immortalized in resin. And now it’s Scarlett Johansson’s turn to have a mini-me.

Yep, Hot Toys is making a Black Widow figure, and it comes with everything you associate with the Black Widow: Widow’s Bite bracelets, a cell phone, real clothing, guns, and a bonus creepy dead-eyed stare! Aside from the fact that there’s no life in those eyes, this is, as usual, right up to the line of disturbing in how closely Hot Toys has sculpted the figure. Here’s a close-up of the face:

Yes, Hot Toys takes its job seriously. Also, we may not sleep tonight.

This is being released, as you may have guessed, to celebrate Black Widow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and thus will be out in April. And it’ll cost you just $190 to get your hands on a tiny little Scarlett Johansson; we’re assuming she’ll meet Creepy Woody in fairly short order. In the meantime, let’s go yodel in the Uncanny Valley, with a few more shots on the next page.