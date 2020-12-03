The best Christmas movie is, obviously, The Muppet Christmas Carol, followed by Gremlins. (Gremlins is a better movie overall, but it’s a year-round masterpiece; Michael Caine-as-Scrooge dancing with the Ghost of Christmas Present hits differently in December, y’know?) But “Marley and Marley” was nowhere to be found during a practice vote among House Democrats on Thursday. If you want to use this as an example of everything wrong with the Democratic Party, I will not disagree.

“House Democrats voted today on their favorite Christmas movie, as a practice vote before virtual leadership elections, per a person familiar,” Natalie Andrews, the Wall Street Journal‘s Congress reporter, tweeted. “Choices: Love Actually, Polar Express, Home Alone, Die Hard, and Miracle on 34th Street.” And what did they pick? Miracle on 34th Street, presumably the black-and-white version from 1947, not the 1994 version that’s one of only two movies I have ever walked out of. (Seven-year-old was having none of John Hammond as Santa.) Miracle is the safe choice of the five options — it’s the most “real meaning of Christmas” movie, maybe ever, and it doesn’t have stalkers, or Tom Hanks’ uncanny valley eyes, or terrorist takeovers, and it didn’t lead to a sequel with Donald Trump. But just because it’s safe, that doesn’t mean it’s the right choice.

Typical safe mainstream choice by pols At least they included the best Christmas movie in the candidates tho https://t.co/YIfk8njt14 pic.twitter.com/xOPBoNcOeY — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 3, 2020

“Typical safe mainstream choice by pols. At least they included the best Christmas movie in the candidates tho,” CNN’s Jake Tapper wrote, along with a GIF of Die Hard‘s John McClane saying, “Got invited to the Christmas party by mistake. Who knew?” At least that’s one debate settled. Other reactions poured in about the vote:

If we need another reminder at how our leadership has failed us it’s this and the fact that it’s not A Muppet Christmas Carol https://t.co/exPyMn4HnW — 𝙳𝚎𝚎𝚙 𝚂𝚝𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝙺𝚒𝚝 ❄️✨ (@ikissmonsters) December 3, 2020

POLAR EXPRESS is an abomination. https://t.co/A2KQF7spcp — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) December 3, 2020

where tf is gremlins https://t.co/qL7kAeuRul — Mike Denison (@mikd33) December 3, 2020

Congress is full of old people with bad taste https://t.co/xbDdIxuaBG — The White Man Bon Iver (@CharlesPulliam) December 3, 2020

not a single vote for hustlers, an american christmas classic? i'm troubled by our leaders. 😞 https://t.co/hCEcxLq1kv — ryan carey-mahoney 😷 (@thegoodcarmah) December 3, 2020

Why was POLAR EXPRESS considered one of the 5 best Christmas movies??????? https://t.co/jVGwECo5dm — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 3, 2020

Polar Express is an abomination. I demand someone investigate this vote for fraud. https://t.co/e5z8z8q7mB — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) December 3, 2020

smdh that the so-called party of American workers did not pick the most obvious labor-friendly Christmas movie: THE IRISHMAN https://t.co/FppLZHj6tW — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) December 3, 2020

lmao congress is so old https://t.co/7uacN5tcx2 — sarah 🧘‍♀️ (@sarahchappy) December 3, 2020

The….Polar Express? Have the House Dems only seen these five Christmas movies? https://t.co/uDWQebDQs0 — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) December 3, 2020

Impeach anyone that voted for Polar Express. https://t.co/mzGMGuAfYn — Aaron Starmer (@AaronStarmer) December 3, 2020

Elf is not on this list so it is not at all credible. https://t.co/PdzYrBuI19 — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) December 3, 2020

SMH at their Muppet Christmas Carol erasure https://t.co/b1w5U8CDk8 — Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) December 3, 2020

At least include Bad Santa, jeez.

