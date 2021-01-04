Howard Stern tore into Donald Trump on Monday for calling up Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a desperate, and most likely illegal, attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Stern spoke while noting country’s struggle to quickly distribute the COVID vaccine to as many Americans as possible, which would make significant strides in stemming the pandemic. Holding nothing back, the SiriusXM host referred to the call as “criminal” and “gangster” while blasting Trump for ignoring the health crisis to waste his time on strong-arming politicians into falsely saying he won. “It’s like Donald Corleone,” Stern said. “How is this sh*t not criminal?”

Via The Hill:

“The thing that’s really pissing me off is that this motherf*cking government that hardly exists now, they can’t get the coronavirus vaccine out,” Stern, 66, said, adding he would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine himself. “Front-line workers in hospitals can’t get it, and you’re making f*cking phone calls to try to end the election?” Stern said of Trump. “What happened to this country? It’s such a disappointment that we cannot vaccinate people. We can’t get f*cking vaccine into people’s arms.”

While efforts are being made by Dr. Fauci and top medical officials to ramp up the speed of vaccine distribution, Stern just couldn’t get over the fact that is Trump spending his time on the election while “we’re all locked in our houses.” After dropping a few more profanities, the radio host had some blunt advice for the outgoing president. “You didn’t win. It’s over. Go back to f*cking Florida.”

