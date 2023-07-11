In case you hadn’t heard yet, Hugh Grant portrays an Oompa Loompa in the upcoming Wonka movie starring Timothée Chalamet as the chocolatier once embodied by Gene Wilder. The film will reportedly have loads of musical numbers, but again, Hugh Grant painting himself orange and wearing a green wig is a thing that people will notice and already are noticing.

A new trailer previewed Hugh’s look and diminutive stature, and let’s just say that people are into it. That includes Chalamet, who decided to tweet his enthusiasm for the world to see: “HUGHMPA LOOMPA DOOPATY GRANT.”

HUGHMPA LOOMPA DOOPATY GRANT — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) July 11, 2023

I feel like I need to know how many times he said those exact words on set and whether Hugh enjoyed it or tolerated it. However, Hugh has not tweeted about this momentous occasion, but to be fair, he might still be washing off that makeup (or, at least, the memories of that makeup). As well, we have quite some time to wait for this film to arrive, but expect “Hughmpa Loompa” to dominate theaters for Christmas.

this is what my sleep paralysis demon looks like pic.twitter.com/4MBv19kGma — TVMBLE (@TVMBLEZ) July 11, 2023

Movies are back, y’all.

Wonka, which was directed by Paul King (Paddington, and there’s another Hugh Grant connection) also stars stars Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Calah Lane, Matthew Baynton, Jim Carter, and Rowan Atkinson, arrives in theaters on December 15.