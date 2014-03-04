Hugh Jackman: Wolverine Will Be Recast

One of the miracles of modern nerdery is that the X-Men film franchise was not actually “rebooted” in the wake of X-Men: The Last Stand being terrible. But change is inevitable, and even Hugh Jackman, who pretty much anchors the entire franchise, knows it.
Speaking to IGN on the set of X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jackman talked about the films and how he prepared for them. Also, he explained that he’d inevitably be replaced:
Anyone who thinks they’re indispensable in this business is fooling themselves. But I feel unbelievably blessed to have this part. I never thought in a million years I’d get to play him seven times. Every day I walk on the set with the claws and the hair, I thank my lucky stars. I don’t take any of it for granted.
Then he stabbed a bunch of people and made a witty remark in song, because that’s how Hugh Jackman rolls in our imagination. That said, Jackman has a point in that he’s 46, and while he’s undeniably ridiculously fit, to the point where Fox felt the need to Photoshop a throbbing vein onto his abs, he’s probably going to want to stop being Wolverine someday.
Of course, Hollywood being what it is, they’re not going to let Jackman quit until a movie bombs or even the most expensive CGI spackle won’t make him look less than eighty. And then they’ll probably just reboot the movies as a series of CGI animation films and have him voice Wolverine until he dies, before using vocal samples to reconstruct his voice, so he’ll voice Wolverine forever. So really, this “recasting” stuff doesn’t have to happen, it really just depends on audience taste for abstract horror.
Via IGN
I’m hoping they give him 10 years and then do the Old Man Logan storyline as his last Wolverine outing. Maybe film the flashback sequence now – complete with yellow costume, of course.
@Cwazola They can’t do Old Man Logan, because three different studios have rights to the characters in that storyline.
Good point. Maybe by that time they can get their sh!t together for the greater good.
The greater good being my entertainment, of course.
I need to stop ending my sentences with of course.
It’s a verbal tic, of course.
@Mattox – They could always replace those characters with ones they have the rights to, of course.
….and my tastes are indeed limitless when it comes to Jackman. Wait, that sounds kinda…no, no…I stand by what I said. Because I love Hugh Jackman.
Somewhere there was a single serving Tumblr that was Pam Poovey going “sploosh” over various things. One featured the famous still of Jackman shirtless from “The Wolverine” and then just pretty much the entire cast saying “Sploosh.”
Age of Apocalypse will probably be his and everyone else’s final one, then reboot.
Meh… Am I the only one who kinda obsesses over his height and non-Canadian-ness a s the main reasons why he’s NOT a good Wolverine?
Could’ve been crazy Glenn Danzig.
True story: In the 80’s when James Cameron had the script for an X-men movie (before the Spider-man script he was rumored to be working on), he originally wanted BOB HOSKINS to play Wolvie.
Not sure why the current film version of Wolverine is so beloved anyway. He is the least genuine version of the character ever translated from the comic book. (besides the Australian accent version from the 80’s cartoon)
I’m just glad that they don’t have Ellen Page going back as a time traveling lesbian in DOFP. Although in the current version, I’m sure Wolverine doesn’t get melted by a Sentinel, which was a quite glorious death scene.
I hope their explanation of future wolvie getting his metal claws back is that Magneto rips out the metal and then decides to put it back. . . ah to dream…
As a short, hairy italian man who is ripped to shreds, it offends me that a Hugh Jackman is the “male model” version of Wolverine.
Lol, j/k. Dude owns the role. And like Stallone and Arnold still going strong well into their 60’s, I hope Hugh is sporting the claws for a long, long time.
He seems to fit in a lot of other works to still be able to come back to the Wolvie role in good spirits. Plus im sure by now hes putting his great great grand kids through college.
This post would of been great if it was Jackman saying the film character dies with me. instead of about him stating the obvious.
wasnt a knock at you though Dan your your posts are always interesting.
Love Jackman, always hated the fact that Wolverine was 6′ fucking 4″. He’s actually a pretty ok Wolverine, even though the way Logan was portrayed in these movies is an abomination. Wolverine goes form being a highly trained weapon of destruction to a giant bullet sponge with with knife fingers.
Hope they reboot X-men soon. There hasn’t been a good movie yet.
Great guy and good actor but he was never really all that much of a “Wolverine” to me. Not his fault, just not the best casting. He bossed what he had to work with though. Hoping for a characterization more true to the comic next time – shorter, far less emotionality, not so much the main character.