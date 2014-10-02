‘I Am Legend’ Is Being Rebooted By A Former iPhone Salesman

I Am Legend is a surprisingly good retelling of the novel of the same name from Richard Matheson, even if it does fail a crucial test for many viewers. And ever since, Warner Bros. has been trying to crack a sequel. And now, they might be poised for a reboot instead thanks to an iPhone salesman.
Gary Graham was working in the Apple Store in Manhattan when he posted a script online, A Garden At The End Of The World, that caught Hollywood’s attention. Described as an sci-fi version of The Searchers, it wound up at Warner Bros. and is now apparently being rewritten as an I Am Legend reboot.
For those unfamiliar, The Searchers is a movie about a young man and his sociopathic uncle trying to find a young woman abducted by the Comanches, with the uncle intending to kill her if she’s “gone native.” Considering there’s a scene where John Wayne gets a laugh out of mutilating a corpse, you could say it’s a fairly dark story, and the overall idea is well suited to the general tone of I Am Legend. Of course, this still has to get made, but at least there’s an inspiring story to come out of it, either way.
Step 1: Select reasonably popular movie made in the last decade (or half decade).
Step 2: Declare intent to “reboot” it.
Step 3: Remake movie with different staff.
Step 4: Profit…?
You have to be kidding that I am Legend is in any way good.
Considering it misses the main focus of the novel and decides to replace sentient vampires with awful looking CGI ‘zombies’, yes, he must indeed be kidding.
Is it the book? No. But we already have two really good adaptations of the book (and if you haven’t seen Vincent Price’s take on it, you need to), so I’m OK with that. Taken on its own merits, it’s the last good acting Will Smith has bothered with in his career, and Francis Lawrence does quite a good job as a director.
I am Legend wasn’t bad. Not great, but not bad.
the CGI zombies were terrible and the ending was stupid on many levels but otherwise it was alright I guess.
Decent movie, but horrible adaptation. I’d rather they make a mini-series out of the book (and, you know, actually get the point of the story).
This!
Hey! This nobody wrote a great original script. Let’s option it, slap a reboot label on it for the closest-sounding movie and hired one of the three hacks that ruin all our scripts t homogenize it. That’s what people really wanna see!
Seriously: over/under Kurtzman, Orcci or Lindeloff touch this project and it ends up sucking? This project just screams magic blood as a plot device and sharp downturn in quality for the 3rd act.
To be fair, when that happens we usually get the less sucky Die Hard sequels.