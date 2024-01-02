Beverly Hills 90210 and Sharknado star Ian Ziering was reportedly jumped by a pack of a bikers during an all-out street brawl in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve. According to police, Ziering has been listed as the victim and the incident is under investigation.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Ziering’s vehicle was reportedly hit by the group of bikers, which led to the actor getting out of his car. That’s when things went south:

You can see Ian hop out of his car after one of the bikers seemingly catches his attention, possibly from a collision … and the altercation erupts in a violent brawl, all seen on video obtained by TMZ. Check it out … Ian starts wailing on the guy in question, but soon — he gets ganged up on by the others … who begin to whoop on him mercilessly as he tries to make a run for it. Like we said, the [clip] is absolutely bananas … especially considering this a well-known actor.

Eventually, the fight ended with Ziering getting back into his car as both he and the bikers scattered from the scene. The actor did not comment on the incident until he released an Instagram video on Monday night addressing the fight and blasting the police for a lackluster response:

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” Ziering said. “This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

“We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone,” Ziering continued. “I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”

(Via TMZ, Ian Ziering on Instagram)