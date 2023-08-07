Movies

‘Sharknado’ Is Being Re-Released Into Theaters For Its 10th Anniversary (!) With A ‘Barbie’-Themed Poster

This Barbie is a tornado of sharks.

Sharknado, the B-movie sensation starring Tara Reid, Ian Ziering, and hundreds of man-eating sharks that spawned multiple sequels, came out 10 years ago. I can’t put into words why this is upsetting, but it is. To celebrate the occasion, The Asylum released a Barbie-themed poster to promote the film playing in theaters for a “two-night-only cinema event” on August 15-16.

Here it is:

the asylum

The 10th anniversary cut of Sharknado includes “new kills” and “new thrills,” according to the trailer above, as well as “more sharks, more ‘nado.” Considering how much money Meg 2: The Trench made this weekend, there’s clearly an appetite for big sharks eating people.

The success of Sharknado led to Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, and The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time, as well as spinoffs Lavalantula, Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness, and 2 Lava 2 Lantula. But the follow-ups couldn’t capture the WTF thrills of the original Sharknado, which almost went by a different title.

“I had made a film for The Asylum called American Warships, and we were talking about what to do next. They said they wanted me to do a movie called Shark Storm. And I said, ‘That sounds like a terrible idea. Haven’t we had enough shark movies and enough storm movies?’ They went away grumbling,” screenwriter Thunder Levin told the Hollywood Reporter. But a month later, they returned with a different title: Sharknado.

The rest is George R.R. Martin getting eaten by a shark history.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of July 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×