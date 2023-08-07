This Barbie is a tornado of sharks.

Sharknado, the B-movie sensation starring Tara Reid, Ian Ziering, and hundreds of man-eating sharks that spawned multiple sequels, came out 10 years ago. I can’t put into words why this is upsetting, but it is. To celebrate the occasion, The Asylum released a Barbie-themed poster to promote the film playing in theaters for a “two-night-only cinema event” on August 15-16.

Here it is:

The 10th anniversary cut of Sharknado includes “new kills” and “new thrills,” according to the trailer above, as well as “more sharks, more ‘nado.” Considering how much money Meg 2: The Trench made this weekend, there’s clearly an appetite for big sharks eating people.

The success of Sharknado led to Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, and The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time, as well as spinoffs Lavalantula, Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness, and 2 Lava 2 Lantula. But the follow-ups couldn’t capture the WTF thrills of the original Sharknado, which almost went by a different title.

“I had made a film for The Asylum called American Warships, and we were talking about what to do next. They said they wanted me to do a movie called Shark Storm. And I said, ‘That sounds like a terrible idea. Haven’t we had enough shark movies and enough storm movies?’ They went away grumbling,” screenwriter Thunder Levin told the Hollywood Reporter. But a month later, they returned with a different title: Sharknado.

The rest is George R.R. Martin getting eaten by a shark history.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)