Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Do The Ice Bucket Challenge While Riding A Horse

UPROXX readers are world-renowned for possessing a coveted combination of brilliance and handsomeness, so it’s doubtful any of you would try something this. Because it’s dumb and it would put your good looks in jeopardy. But even the finest among us is susceptible to mental lapses, so let’s put a formal warning out there just in case: Even if it’s for charity, please DO NOT DUMP ICE WATER ON YOUR HEAD WHILE YOU’RE RIDING A HORSE.

The horse won’t like it. And you won’t either. The painful video above is all the proof you need. (If you require your cautionary tales to play on a continuous loop, please consult the GIF below.)

(Via Viet Funny; H/T Reddit)