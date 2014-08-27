Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Do The Ice Bucket Challenge While Riding A Horse

UPROXX readers are world-renowned for possessing a coveted combination of brilliance and handsomeness, so it’s doubtful any of you would try something this. Because it’s dumb and it would put your good looks in jeopardy. But even the finest among us is susceptible to mental lapses, so let’s put a formal warning out there just in case: Even if it’s for charity, please DO NOT DUMP ICE WATER ON YOUR HEAD WHILE YOU’RE RIDING A HORSE.
The horse won’t like it. And you won’t either. The painful video above is all the proof you need. (If you require your cautionary tales to play on a continuous loop, please consult the GIF below.)
(Via Viet Funny; H/T Reddit)
Why do horses hate ALS research so much?
^ That one must
Must be a Red Sox fan that thought Lou Gehrig was asking for it.
What an idiot.
Bad Blond idea!
Things like this make this stupid meme worth it.
Going bareback was a nice touch.
Lady OHMYGODiva
I think Catherine the Great once said: “Don’t try challenges involving large animals.”
I think that was Mr. Hands….
I don’t think it was the ice bucket challenge that caused her pain.
It was letting go of the horse to make sure her slopper didn’t flop out of her stupid dress that caused her pain.