Ice-T And Henry Winkler Had The Best Reactions To Trump’s Bumbling Lawyer’s Performance At His Impeachment Trial

People who enjoy witnessing bizarre lawyers must be having a fantastic day. Not only did we get to witness the sheer joy of filters go wrong when Lawyer Cat came to town, but Trump’s second impeachment trial is currently going down, and hoo boy, did he hire a gem of an attorney. Actually, Trump hired several attorneys (including South Carolina’s Butch Bowers, who shares his name with a Stephen King antagonist), most of which fled their gigs before trial time, and who could blame them? Being a Trump attorney is bad for one’s career and freedom. Just ask Michael Cohen, the former fixer who’s still serving the rest of his house arrest sentence. Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell are both fending off billion-dollar lawsuits after the Elite Strike Force debacle. Most attorneys will realize that representing Trump could do one of two things: (1) Torch their careers with disbarment and/or irreparable damage to professional reputation; (2) Land them behind bars after they commit some sort of felony at the behest of a tantrum thrower.

So yeah. Trump hired David Schoen and Bruce Castor, the latter of whom decided not to prosecute Bill Cosby after declaring that his accusers weren’t credible enough. Following opening arguments from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Castor created quite a stir with nonsensical remarks on the Senate floor. He’s, well, a performer?

He’s a lawyer who makes strange references to ancient Greece and the Bible while botching pronunciations and missing the mark on analogies.

Castor also admitted that Trump lost the election, and that it happened in a totally sound and fair way. Was that part of the plan here?

Well, Castor drew a lot of attention, including from Ice-T, who is live-tweeting a freaking impeachment trial because 2021 is better than 2020. “He musta got this Lawyer off Craig’s List…” and “He shoulda used a Public Defender….” are spot-on reactions.

Henry Winkler’s definitely watching what’s happening. “WHOOPS Mr, Castor JUST admitted T****. lost,” tweeted the former Fonz. “Omg the former pres most be pissed.”

If Trump isn’t happy, he certainly can’t tweet about it, which is even more amusing.

It’s hard to disagree with this reality: Castor is a supremely bad lawyer.

Still, some people prefer Lawyer Cat Twitter! To each their own.

