People who enjoy witnessing bizarre lawyers must be having a fantastic day. Not only did we get to witness the sheer joy of filters go wrong when Lawyer Cat came to town, but Trump’s second impeachment trial is currently going down, and hoo boy, did he hire a gem of an attorney. Actually, Trump hired several attorneys (including South Carolina’s Butch Bowers, who shares his name with a Stephen King antagonist), most of which fled their gigs before trial time, and who could blame them? Being a Trump attorney is bad for one’s career and freedom. Just ask Michael Cohen, the former fixer who’s still serving the rest of his house arrest sentence. Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell are both fending off billion-dollar lawsuits after the Elite Strike Force debacle. Most attorneys will realize that representing Trump could do one of two things: (1) Torch their careers with disbarment and/or irreparable damage to professional reputation; (2) Land them behind bars after they commit some sort of felony at the behest of a tantrum thrower.

So yeah. Trump hired David Schoen and Bruce Castor, the latter of whom decided not to prosecute Bill Cosby after declaring that his accusers weren’t credible enough. Following opening arguments from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Castor created quite a stir with nonsensical remarks on the Senate floor. He’s, well, a performer?

so, uh, Trump's impeachment trial strategy appears to be to just have folks go out there and wing it like it's an open mic night or something pic.twitter.com/FkF1xI6pHo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2021

He’s a lawyer who makes strange references to ancient Greece and the Bible while botching pronunciations and missing the mark on analogies.

"Nebraska, you're going to hear, is quite a judicial thinking place" — a real quote from Bruce Castor pic.twitter.com/lwbbl61xVL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2021

Castor also admitted that Trump lost the election, and that it happened in a totally sound and fair way. Was that part of the plan here?

Here's Bruce Castor admitting that Trump lost fair and square pic.twitter.com/cNLUqkqDyo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2021

Well, Castor drew a lot of attention, including from Ice-T, who is live-tweeting a freaking impeachment trial because 2021 is better than 2020. “He musta got this Lawyer off Craig’s List…” and “He shoulda used a Public Defender….” are spot-on reactions.

He musta got this Lawyer off Craig’s List… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 9, 2021

He shoulda used a Public Defender…. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 9, 2021

Plead out.. Take the Deal cuz… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 9, 2021