An Illegal Hotel Masseuse Hid A Stolen $35,000 Watch The Only Place She Could Think Of

This story has everything: Las Vegas, sexy massages, old men paying young women, WATCHES. Back in January, 25-year-old Christina Lafave was having a nice chat with Kenneth Herold, 66, at the Wynn Las Vegas’ B Bar when he asked her to come up to his room for a private massage. She agreed, and before long, and after Herold forked over $300, Lafave was giving a rubdown. That’s not the weird part. This is:

On his left wrist, as seen on security surveillance, was the yellow-colored timepiece. Rolex Presidential watches range in price from $10,000 to upwards of $30,000. The more expensive ones often are encrusted with jewels, such as diamonds. A few hours later, about 3 a.m. on Jan. 15, Herold called Wynn security to his suite. Accusations began to fly. Herold said Lafave stole his watch. She denied it and said Herold was mad because she refused to perform oral sex on him without a condom. No one had left the room, but the watch was no where to be found. (Via)

Herold would later tell investigators that 30 minutes into the massage, Lafave asked him to take off his watch so she could massage his arms. He put it on the ground, and less than 10 minutes later, it was gone. That’s when the cops were called, but despite no one leaving the room, the watch could not be found. AND THEN:

She was taken to University Medical Center, where she said she was in pain. A search warrant was signed, and an X-ray was taken of Lafave’s midsection. “Prior to medical staff assisting Lafave with the removal of the watch she admitted to them that she had stolen a watch and concealed the item in her vagina,” a police report said.

Add “Rolex box” to the never-ending list of slang terms for “vagina.”

Via Las Vegas Review Journal