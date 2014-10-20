In The Latest ‘Teens React’ Video, Teens Comment On The Terrible Fashion Of The ’80s

The latest video from the always excellent Fine Bros pits today’s teens against fashion of the 1980s. You know, shoulder pads, legwarmers, scrunchies, zubaz, fanny packs and the like. Other than shoulder pads — which I am old enough to remember and recall them being a complete abomination even when they were fashionable — most kids of today actually don’t seem to mind fashion of the ’80s all that much. I guess that makes sense since hipster fashion of today is already some kind of ironic Frankenstein of ’80s and ’90s fashion melded together to begin with. I blame Dov Charney.
As my username shows, I’m a little disappointed that they didn’t show the Miami Vice look. I think the teens would’ve liked it. They certainly like a lot of the stuff they saw.
“Oh my god, the 80s? The fashion was terrible!”
::puts on neon-framed sunglasses::
Oh I rocked Zubaz as a young child.
It would be hilarious if one of those kids had lice since they all tried on those headbands.
Like Mama Fratelli said in Goonies… KIDS SUCK
Whoa there buddy. I’ll see your Hard Rock Orlando fanny pack and raise you one pair of Bugle Boy overalls, with one strap undone and a pair of Reebok Pumps.
These videos need to end at the 0.00 mark