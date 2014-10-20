In The Latest ‘Teens React’ Video, Teens Comment On The Terrible Fashion Of The ’80s

10.20.14

The latest video from the always excellent Fine Bros pits today’s teens against fashion of the 1980s. You know, shoulder pads, legwarmers, scrunchies, zubaz, fanny packs and the like. Other than shoulder pads — which I am old enough to remember and recall them being a complete abomination even when they were fashionable — most kids of today actually don’t seem to mind fashion of the ’80s all that much. I guess that makes sense since hipster fashion of today is already some kind of ironic Frankenstein of ’80s and ’90s fashion melded together to begin with. I blame Dov Charney.

TAGS1980STeens ReactTHE 1980Sthe 80sTHE FINE BROTHERS

