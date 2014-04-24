Thanks To Instagram, There’s A New Worst Way To Get Dumped

Social media has rapidly changed everything about the way young people conduct themselves in relationships, including the way they breakup with their (in)significant others. That has never been clearer than when Instagram user @cjkarl11 used the service to dump his girlfriend this week.
Using the #TransformationTuesday hashtag (traditionally used by Instagrammers to label before-and-after shots of personal weight loss, home improvement projects, etc.) the young man double-posted a photo of him with his girlfriend — with her cropped out of the “after” shot.
She was not pleased. Nor was she expecting it.
Via @mogaaaaarrr, H/T Huff Post Divorce
THE ARM IS STILL THERE. That means he is planned to dismember her.
Or maybe he really loved her HJs?
“We’re breaking up, but you can still crank my wrinkle stick babe”
Photoshopping her arm out of the picture seems like a lot of work for this lad.
my best friend’s sister-in-law makes $84 every hour on the laptop . She has been without work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $13297 just working on the laptop for a few hours. navigate to this web-site ➨➨➨➨➨➨➨ [x.co]
#YOLO
#classic
Youths!
Youts!
The sad thing is, it’s not just the “youths”. Technology is giving assholes of all ages a license to, well, be an asshole. Two men in my office (ages 58 and 35) both broke up with their girlfriends via text. Both of these relationships were 6+ months long so it’s not like it was a one-date sort of thing either.
Break up via text…that’s cold. Real men just disappear or fake their deaths
utes
I once broke up with a girl on her parent’s answering machine when I was in 9th grade. Hey, I didn’t want to cheat on her…lol.
Yeah…technology changes, but we’ve always been dicks. Not that I’m admitting I broke up with a girl via pager in the 90’s… [www.oldpartswarehouse.com]
She’ll do the same with the hashtag, #available.
GO DAWGS!!!
This was my takeaway as well.
That is such a dick move
Are we sure they’re not brother & sister?
+1
MARK RICHT HAS LOST CONTROL OF RELATIONSHIPS! #hotsprotstaeks
time to add syd_ross
It’s really too bad that there’s a more famous Syd Ross taking up all the image search panes
A) This
B) Awesome name @kwyjibo :D
SEC!!! SEC!!! SEC!!!!
No ABCs or 123s.
I remember when breaking up over the phone was a dick move.
HEY! Me too.
Crap, last time someone broke up with me it was over the phone…….. the year was 1996. Holy shit am I old.
I posted above that I broke up with a girl on her parent’s answering machine.
This is the first time i really did LOL in a while. That’s cold.
At least it wasn’t a Post-It Note.
Like a boss, as they say. : )
I had a long term girlfriend that got moved across the country for the military. After a bit she flew into town unexpectedly on the same day I was leaving town for a business trip. I delayed my departure so I could pick her up from the airport and spend the afternoon with her. In retrospect I know that she flew back to break up with me in person, instead she chickened out, blew me, and then broke up with me over the phone when she got back to base. It was nice hustle.
Some good-looking people in the SEC!
Damn, what a pussy
Yes
Look at those hands…she’s obviously a white knuckler.
And looking at how tightly she’s clenching that hoodie, she seems…not clingy.
Stupid kids.. and their stupid social media.
Um guys, this has been done before…..and long before “social media”: [usporedbe.files.wordpress.com]
+1