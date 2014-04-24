Thanks To Instagram, There’s A New Worst Way To Get Dumped

Social media has rapidly changed everything about the way young people conduct themselves in relationships, including the way they breakup with their (in)significant others. That has never been clearer than when Instagram user @cjkarl11 used the service to dump his girlfriend this week.

Using the #TransformationTuesday hashtag (traditionally used by Instagrammers to label before-and-after shots of personal weight loss, home improvement projects, etc.) the young man double-posted a photo of him with his girlfriend — with her cropped out of the “after” shot.

She was not pleased. Nor was she expecting it.

Via @mogaaaaarrr, H/T Huff Post Divorce