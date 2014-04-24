Thanks To Instagram, There’s A New Worst Way To Get Dumped

#Instagram
Creative Director
04.24.14 42 Comments

cjkarlheader

Social media has rapidly changed everything about the way young people conduct themselves in relationships, including the way they breakup with their (in)significant others. That has never been clearer than when Instagram user @cjkarl11 used the service to dump his girlfriend this week.

Using the #TransformationTuesday hashtag (traditionally used by Instagrammers to label before-and-after shots of personal weight loss, home improvement projects, etc.) the young man double-posted a photo of him with his girlfriend — with her cropped out of the “after” shot.

She was not pleased. Nor was she expecting it.

Via @mogaaaaarrr, H/T Huff Post Divorce

Around The Web

TOPICS#Instagram
TAGSinstagramOUCH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP