Inventor Of Internet: I Never Expected Cats Would Be Such A Big Deal

In case you haven’t heard, yesterday was the Internet’s 25th birthday. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, INTERNET! To celebrate the occasion, Tim Berners-Lee, the man widely credited as the inventor of the internet, participated in a Reddit AMA. When asked what his biggest surprise was in regards to the World Wide Web thing he created, Berners-Lee acknowledged the internet’s unrelenting obsession with cats.
Q: “What was one of the things you never thought the internet would be used for, but has actually become one of the main reasons people use the internet?”
Berners-Lee: “Kittens”
Q: “Did you ever post a picture of your cat?”
Berners-Lee: “Dog: Yes, Cat: No.”
Regardless, the now-wealthy owners of Maru and Grumpy Cat would like to thank Tim Berners-Lee for his invention, in addition to everyone who loves free porn.
Cats have been integral to the development of the WWW.
How else do you think people passed the time while downloading sites at 800-2400 baud? Playing with cats is how.
Growing up I always thought Al Gore invented the internet. I wonder how this guy doesn’t have more notoriety he must at least be a billionare or something
That was the narrative of the 2000 election. His quote, “During my service in the United States Congress, I took the initiative in creating the Internet” was taken out of context, and twisted to him saying that he invented the internet, and the Republican party beat that narrative to death.
Luckily they have stopped using tactics like that. Unfortunately they have turned to just outright lying and making shit up in their campaigns now.
Aargh, I can feel the pocket protector growing in my shirt pocket but I guess I’ll be the nerd. He invented the World Wide Web which is not the Internet. 2 different things. The internet was conceived in the ’60s and the modern internet came to be around the early 80’s. TB-L invented the WWW in ’89.
And I like to point out I’ve been using this nonsense when the web was something called Gopher, and it sucked.
If I sat down, I could probably recall Archie commands. I used WUSTL to download lyrics for bands no one had ever heard of, while taking suggestions for same from USENET.
And let’s be honest, if there was no WWW there’d be no one on the Internet except people using Archie to download Matlab.