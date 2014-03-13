Inventor Of Internet: I Never Expected Cats Would Be Such A Big Deal

#Cats
Editor-in-Chief
03.13.14 5 Comments

In case you haven’t heard, yesterday was the Internet’s 25th birthday. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, INTERNET! To celebrate the occasion, Tim Berners-Lee, the man widely credited as the inventor of the internet, participated in a Reddit AMA. When asked what his biggest surprise was in regards to the World Wide Web thing he created, Berners-Lee acknowledged the internet’s unrelenting obsession with cats.

Q: “What was one of the things you never thought the internet would be used for, but has actually become one of the main reasons people use the internet?”

Berners-Lee: “Kittens”

Q: “Did you ever post a picture of your cat?”

Berners-Lee: “Dog: Yes, Cat: No.”

Regardless, the now-wealthy owners of Maru and Grumpy Cat would like to thank Tim Berners-Lee for his invention, in addition to everyone who loves free porn.

(Via The Independent)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cats
TAGSCatsTIM BERNERS-LEE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP