Inventor Of Internet: I Never Expected Cats Would Be Such A Big Deal

In case you haven’t heard, yesterday was the Internet’s 25th birthday. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, INTERNET! To celebrate the occasion, Tim Berners-Lee, the man widely credited as the inventor of the internet, participated in a Reddit AMA. When asked what his biggest surprise was in regards to the World Wide Web thing he created, Berners-Lee acknowledged the internet’s unrelenting obsession with cats.

Q: “What was one of the things you never thought the internet would be used for, but has actually become one of the main reasons people use the internet?” Berners-Lee: “Kittens” Q: “Did you ever post a picture of your cat?” Berners-Lee: “Dog: Yes, Cat: No.”

Regardless, the now-wealthy owners of Maru and Grumpy Cat would like to thank Tim Berners-Lee for his invention, in addition to everyone who loves free porn.

