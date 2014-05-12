Is 1998’s ‘Godzilla’ Really That Bad?

This week, Godzilla takes a second stab at Hollywood. But more than fifteen years ago, now, the Big G made his first attempt at crushing multiplexes with Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich’s take on the giant lizard. It’s widely dismissed as terrible… but is it really that bad? In the third of what’s becoming an ongoing attempt to destroy my sanity, we investigate.
Having revisited it this weekend, yes. Yes, it is.
Really, there’s no reason why this movie should have been so terrible. Devlin and Emmerich had essentially already remade a cheesy ’50s cult film, Earth Vs. The Flying Saucers, into Independence Day. Yeah, they’re not Merchant and Ivory, but these guys managed, twice, to turn in respectably fun and goofy movies. Really, Godzilla should have been a lock.
You can break this movie down into three problems, all of which interact at once quite nicely in this video for the single worst song the ’90s ever produced:
But we’ll explicate it in more detail, below.
The Shtick. Oh Dear God The Shtick.
There is not a single moment in this movie where it turns down the opportunity to make an obvious, crappy joke. Matthew Broderick standing clueless in a footprint, a New Yawker stating that the destruction of Madison Square Garden now has him pissed, Harry Shearer bitching about a lack of a big story while not seeing Godzilla behind him, or the American military acting like the Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight. Most of the time, when a New York landmark goes down, it’s because the military screwed up.
Roger Ebert is the Mayor of New York, for Christ’s sake. And his campaign symbol is a thumbs up. Sony executives should have leaped over the tablet and beaten Devlin and Emmerich with the nearest blunt object after reading that.
The (Mis)Casting
Jean Reno, it must be said, is having a grand old time in this movie. He knows his character makes no sense, and he couldn’t care less; he’s having too much fun imitating Elvis, crashing cars, and making cheap jokes about how bad American coffee is. He’s the Nicolas Cage of Godzilla.
Everybody else is terrible. Matthew Broderick went through this phase in the mid-’90s where for some reason he was mistaken for a leading man. This nebbish is supposed to be so amazing, a somewhat attractive blonde living in New York is still carrying a torch for him eight years later. Maria Pitillo, who you might remember was going to be the Next Big Thing for a while until this movie put paid to that, isn’t actually so bad that she deserved that Golden Raspberry, but she and Broderick have nothing to work with. It’s like watching a high-school production of Romeo and Juliet where only the awkward kids showed up for the audition.
Also, Harry Shearer uses his Kent Brockman voice the entire time, and it’s really disconcerting. You half-expect him to welcome our new lizard overlord.
The Pacing
For some inexplicable reason, the redesign of Godzilla was a big hush-hush secret and the centerpiece of the marketing campaign, as if Patrick Tatopoulos’ creation was somehow a world-changing secret instead of an iguana with Bruce Campbell’s chin and uncertain genitalia. As a result, the movie tries to play it coy for some utterly insane reason. Once a Godzilla movie rolls out Godzilla, that’s it. That’s the movie. You don’t cut away from Godzilla, and you definitely don’t stuff him down a hole for a fair chunk of the second act, which is exactly what this movie does.
That combined with the above shtick makes watching this movie a herky-jerky experience. Lizard, pause, joke, pause, lizard, pause, joke, pause, over and over again. It gets worse in the third act, where somebody decides we needed a swarm of vicious Godzookys flooding Madison Square Garden, which is where the movie decides that it’s tired of being a giant monster movie and would rather be Jurassic Park instead, before begrudgingly becoming a giant monster movie again.
So, in one movie, they manage to violate two fundamental rules of a good Godzilla movie: Never assume the humans are more interesting than Godzilla, and never, ever, ever put anything that might have spawned from Godzilla’s loins onscreen. At least it wasn’t that fat lump Minilla.
The net result of this is… it was a goddamn hit, mostly by sheer force of marketing. But thankfully, Sony realized it didn’t need a sequel, and the rights ultimately went to Warner Bros. And really, as bad as 2014’s Godzilla might possibly be, it can take comfort in the fact that it can’t be worse that this.
Clearly Dan Seitz has never listened to “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes or Rednex “Cotton Eyed Joe” before because if he had, there’s no way he would be calling “Come With Me” the worst song of the 1990s.
It’s six minutes long, consists entirely of Puffy B.S.ing into a mic (at one point he slows to a crawl because he’s obviously trying to think of new lyrics) over the guitar riff from Kashmir, and has random Godzilla roars spliced in. I’m not defending either of those songs you cited, but “Come With Me” is easily worse than both.
I knew the 90’s flick was ruined when it didn’t include this in its soundtrack:
Same reason a Highlander or Flash Gordon flick won’t get any respect from me. Sorry, I’m picky.
‘same reason a NEW’ I mean. Ugh.
Iron Man at least featured Black Sabbath’s Iron Man. That flick might not have made it otherwise (kidding).
I mean we all know Puff Daddy is tough enough to face down Godzilla, so don’t get all “logcial” on things, Dan.
I’m with Dan on this one. “Come With Me” is a crime against humanity.
Nothing Puffy Daddy (not Diddy) has done can ever be bad, sir.
Come With Me is often used as a “rick roll” of sorts around my office. It’s so damn bad.
“Hey did you hear that new mixtape? It’s hot fire!”
Pulls up bookmarked “Come With Me” video. Uh hu yeah.
Curious for opinions here. Has Puffy ruined the original for anyone? Do people still enjoy it? Or was it always bad? Love me some Zep, but that song doesn’t make my top 10. Probably not even top 20 either.
I was never a huge Zep fan. Don’t hate them, I just don’t tend to actively listen to bands I’m gonna hear anyways, if you know what I mean. Same reason I never had a Beatles phase growing up.
Anyways, can’t say if it ruined Kashmir for me, but it did start a trend of using Kashmir in movie trailers, TV commercials, ect., which has kind of ruined the occasional listen for me.
Other than “Rock and Roll” being used in Cadillac ads a few years ago, I don’t recall any Led Zep in any other commercials.
@Draw Play & @Dan Seitz you are both wrong… top this pick as the worst of 1990’s
@kuff66
Immigrant song (original and cover version), Whole Lotta Love and When the Levees break have all been on commercials, trailers and in actual movies since Godzilla ’98 came out. Can’t remember each use (can’t find a definitive list either), but off the top of my head:
Immigrant Song: Fox Sports ads over the years, various TV show teasers over the years (I can remember a “24” one years ago, but not the other shows)
Immigrant Song (Trent Reznor/ Karen O Cover): The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo trailer
Whole Lotta Love: Dior Homme cologne commerical (starring Robert Pattinson!), TV show teasers
When The Levees Break: THAT scene from Argo. TV show teasers (Prison Break was one)
Kashmir: one of the X-Men: Days of Future Past trailers.
There are definitely a few more that I can picture, but can’t remember the context of use. My point was, once a song is used in a commercial, any enjoyment I get from listening to it will greatly diminish due to constant repetition.
@duchess That song is so forgettable I thought you were linking to the vapid parody from Regular Show at first.
“Come With Me”, though, rides the catchiest guitar hook in rock. So it will get stuck in your head even though, upon hearing it, you instantly loathe it.
@Vice4Life No, but, if I’m being honest, Trent Reznor and Karen O. have pretty much covered up “Immigrant Song” for me.
Godzilla pure motherfuckin’ filler, get your eyes on the real killer.
When RATM openly trolls your shitty movie, in the song they have on the soundtrack to said shitty movie, that should tell you something.
Such a terrible movie. One thing that always bugged me was that the much hyped soundtrack was only used as literal background music in the movie. Every time a character walked into a store or diner, a song from the soundtrack would be playing. The songs weren’t used in action sequences or anything else.
Also it sucks. The Wallflowers covering David Bowie is ’90s in the worst possible way.
Puffy doing anything related to Led Zeppelin is far worse than anything the Wallflowers could do to any song.
Jakob > Bob. I said it.
@Squish78 It’s a Bowie classic turned into late-’90s wuss-rock. This was not the Wallflowers’ defining moment as a band.
@Dan Seitz oh, definitely not. It still could have been worse.
Puff daddy song aside, the soundtrack is really good actually. The Rage song kicks
I don’t know – late 90s wuss-rock is the defining Wallflowers’ band moment.
Couldn’t stand Wallflowers back in the 90’s and am glad to see that my peers felt the same. I couldn’t understand why MTV was playing their vids all the time, but I guess I was getting an education of how whichever corps. have money to push their artists, the viewers/listeners will have to suffer.
Makes me honestly wonder if people actually like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Kanye West, et al.
Yeah that soundtrack was amazing, which is why I couldn’t understand how it was used in the movie. To this day I’m still perplexed by that. And that Wallflowers song was the perfect 90s song, it mentioned dolphins which were HUGE back then.
Cotten eyed joe is Beethoven compared to anything pshiddy ever did. Good article; Godzilla chasing a taxi around was as bad as anything in Jurassic park. No Shelter by Rage against the machine was a great song from that soundtrack though. Was it in the movie?
…No, actually. Maybe as background.
“As bad as anything in Jurassic Park”
Uhhh….. What? What did you just imply?
I honestly didn’t know that people didn’t like Jurassic Park. How is that even possible?
Jeff Goldblum as Neil Gaiman looks way sillier than any other wardrobe he ever wears. And that includes Buckaroo Banzai, The Life Aquatic, and Vibes.
Maybe if they had called it “The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms” instead of “Godzilla”…
No…it’s a bad movie regardless of its name.
Just look at 1998 Godzillas stupid fucking face.
I never saw it simply because of the monster’s look. Can’t say I regret my decision.
I finally gave in and watched it for the first time ever over the weekend. I could not stop laughing the entire 142 minute running time because the movie is just plain dumb. Far dumber than I’d ever imagined. Dumb, dumb, dumb.
The main question I had after finishing: Why the hell are there so many actors from “The Simpsons” in this?
one of the best Foo Fighters songs period, A320, is exclusive to this soundtrack. i praise the soundtrack for giving me this song.
I remember being a pretty young kid who loved Godzilla and Jean Reno, seeing this at my daycare for the first time, and just uttering… “what the fuck is this?” Timeout for an hour, but worth it.
Forgot you were there that day, Carl. Thanks for the help.
While not disputing your story, what young kid adores Jean Reno?
@Hambone saw the professional. thought he was cool becuse PEW PEW PEW.
@TheSuaveIdiot My next question is to ask how in God’s name you saw “The Professional” as a small child.
@Dan Seitz awesome daycare lady.
Fun fact: I went to high school with the kid who played the little brother from The Professional. He was a couple years behind me.
/cool story bro
An additional problem, piling on to what has already been mentioned, is that I thought they were making us WANT the characters to be eaten because they were such assholes. I wanted Jean Reno to live, obviously, but I thought it would have been real revolutionary to have all these bland idiots actually die at the hands of Godzilla. Brodrick, blondie, Melrose Place dude, Mayor Ebert, all of the assholes dying would have been dope. But no, just the kick-ass monsters had to die.
Boo-urns.
I liked it ….
I think this hilarious ABC News rant nailed why Godzilla ’98 was such a catastrophe.
Not to mention the shitty, shitty CGI. Baring in Mind that ID4 came out two years beforehand, with the same director.
Why make him a burrower? Oh, how I hated this movie. The blonde sure was cute, though.
Yes, the movie sucks, but I STILL defend that scene when Godzilla first attacks New York. There are some really great shots in that scene.
That movie sucked. Hard.
I have fond memories of this movie. Although my only memory of these movie are the parts with Jean Reno. I especially liked it when he threw his gun down and started punching Godzilla with his bear hands and then put it in a chokehold until it submitted. And then he rode it like a King and set of to the sea to become King of Atlanstis
I don’t think there is any actor more awesome than Jean Reno. Seriously, he’s great in everything he’s in, regardless of how bad the rest of the movie is.
I remember there being a pseudo controversy at the time of release over the scene from the top picture, people thought it looked like Godzilla was mating with the building.
I’m amazed there’s not a porn version where this happens yet.
Although given the freaking plot, it would make as much sense.
Relevancy begins at 20 secs or so.
I haven’t seen Godzilla but Johnny Mnemonic is entertaining solely for Takeshi Kitano and the campy preacher bounty hunter played by Dolph Lundgren.
This is the part where I’d normally say “Jamiroquai had a really great song on the soundtrack” but since I can’t remember the name of it, I guess it wasn’t that good. Still love me some ‘quai tho’.
“Deeper Underground.” Didn’t have to google it. can’t say i’m proud of that.
I still get the feels going listening to that heartbeat slowly fade away..
Poor Gojira..
Granted, I haven’t seen the movie in over a decade, but I have somewhat fond memories of this movie. But, then again, I was an idiot teenager with no taste back then so what the fuck do I know.
I was also an idiot teenager with no taste, and I thought it was pretty good back in the day.
It forces me to question my intelligence now.
Matthew Broderick spent the 90s trading on Ferris Bueller…it didn’t take long for people to figure out Matthew Broderick is not Ferris Bueller no matter how bad they wanted it to be true
Man, the Fiat commercials for Godzilla ’14 are bringing back painful, non-specific memories of similar, ubiquitous ads for Gojira ’98. It’s really depressing for some reason.
I managed to see Godzilla and Dante’s Peak the same week. Needless to say, my friends were never allowed to pick again.
To answer the title of the post, yes.
@Shadowtag Looks like you picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.
On the plus side, this movie did spawn one of the better cartoons of the late-’90s, which is saying something.
Those were real? I thought I was having a stroke.
Those cartoons are (were? who can keep track) on Netfix and my 7 year-old came across them about 6 months ago. He loved them and I’ll admit that they were generally much better than the movie that spawned them.
@Bigswerve Are. I’m actually surprised at how good the series is, especially compared to the source material.
The best thing about Godzilla ’98 never even made it into the movie: [www.youtube.com]
Is it just me, or is Godzilla aggressively making sweet, sweet giant lizard love to that poor building in the title pic?
As bad as Godzilla was, it was Citizen Kane compared to the prior year’s The Lost World. Spielberg got rid of Sam Neill and Laura Dern, showed virtually no Velociraptors, and turned crazy businessman John Hammond into an environmentalist. Then in an attempt to be first in the “monster destroys city” race, knowing Godzilla was coming out the following year, he added the San Diego scene. I mean, the San Diego scene doesn’t make any sense!
Professional jealousy is the only reason i can think of that Emmerich added freakin Raptors to a Godzilla movie. But replace Bueller, Reno and the blonde with Neill, Dern and Goldblum and you have the makings of a pretty awesome Jurassic Park movie
It would have been a lot better if it hadn’t been called “Godzilla”, but instead “Giant Nonspecific Lizard attacks New York and stuff”. Not good, but better.
“Roger Ebert is the Mayor of New York, for Christ’s sake. And his campaign symbol is a thumbs up. Sony executives should have leaped over the tablet and beaten Devlin and Emmerich with the nearest blunt object after reading that.” Couldn’t have said it better.
The parody of Roger fucking Ebert and Siskel as the Mayor and his assistant made me hate this movie so goddamn fucking much when I saw it again as an adult. As a kid, this movie made me a fan of the original Godzilla, and also I just thought it was cool because I was a ten year old kid and seeing a giant monster attack stuff was cool. But seeing it again as an adult makes me incredibly angry because of the stupid fucking humor in it.