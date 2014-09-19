It Took Five Months For This Guy To Discover His Ex-Roommate’s ‘Surprise.’ Worth It.

What’s the best long con you’ve ever pulled? I’m as impatient as a thirsty baby looking at Sofia Vergara, so no matter how many weeks I think I can do something like what the Braves did with Jeff Francoeur, I can’t. The same goes for jokes, so props to this guy and his impressive patience.
Five months ago, my roommate John moved out. I haven’t been in his room since then, however this week, behind a tiny door that accesses a water valve, we found a little surprise.
Here it is.
After sending him a confused text, he replied by saying “You found it! My secret ‘stache!” He has been waiting five months to make that pun.
Worth it.
One week in high school my best friend went on vacation and he basically didn’t tell anyone except me, so when people asked where he was I said we went rock climbing, he swung out too far and when he came back in he crushed one of his testicles, so they had to give him a glass ball and he was in the hospital recovering. He came back and went along with it for a while and then we eventually just forgot to tell anyone it was a joke. So now everyone in that town still calls him uniball or one eyed willie because of our laziness.
I propose that from now on we must all hide a fake mustache in our houses/apartments before moving. When the next person moves in and eventually finds said mustache, he or she is obligated to wear it for a week.
i’m still waiting for my girlfriend to discover my scape goat.
As far as I know, my ex-roommate still hasn’t found the corpses in the crawl space.
Wasn’t it the Padres’ El Paso team, and not the Braves, that pulled that prank on Francoeur? Jesus, you can;t even let the Padres, and their sadsack fans (like me) even have this?
That….is….AWESOME!