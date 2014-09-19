It Took Five Months For This Guy To Discover His Ex-Roommate’s ‘Surprise.’ Worth It.

What’s the best long con you’ve ever pulled? I’m as impatient as a thirsty baby looking at Sofia Vergara, so no matter how many weeks I think I can do something like what the Braves did with Jeff Francoeur, I can’t. The same goes for jokes, so props to this guy and his impressive patience.

Five months ago, my roommate John moved out. I haven’t been in his room since then, however this week, behind a tiny door that accesses a water valve, we found a little surprise.

Here it is.

After sending him a confused text, he replied by saying “You found it! My secret ‘stache!” He has been waiting five months to make that pun.

Worth it.

Via Reddit