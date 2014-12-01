It’s Archer Vs. Archer In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Green Arrow’ #37

12.01.14
Green Arrow, last issue, went through something of a reboot; it’s now being written by some of the creative team behind Arrow, and as a result, it’s got everything from adorkable Felicity to Ollie being a little more acrobatic than usual. But how does it compare? Take a look at our exclusive preview and see for yourself.

