When it comes to statements of support for Donald Trump on the heels of his indictment, his most beloved child, Ivanka Trump, really didn’t go out of her way to back up dear old dad.

The former president’s eldest addressed Trump’s indictment in an Instagram Story, which is pretty funny if you know anything about how Instagram works. Namely, that Stories disappear in 24 hours. Your father just got indicted by a grand jury, and you can’t even make him a permanent post? Harsh.

As for Ivanka’s statement, well, it is certainly words about her dad’s predicament. Not a whole lot of them, or even anything specific, but they are about him in a way.

“I love my father and I love my country. Today I am pained for both,” Ivanka wrote. “I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.”

When asked by The Daily Beast if Ivanka would be addressing her father’s indictment further, an aide simply said, “That is all.” You can truly feel the love.

Of course, Ivanka’s tepid statement aligns with a previous report that she’s done trying to help Donald. According to sources for PEOPLE, Ivanka is reportedly “through with politics.” Her attention is now focused on her social life, which apparently took a hit thanks to working for Trump’s White House.

“She basically wants a new life to compensate for what she lost when she spent four years in her father’s Washington,” PEOPLE reports. “She misses her active social life and group of friends.”

Damn. At this point, she might as well write, “Have fun in prison, dad!” which would honestly be more personal. Trump loves a good exclamation mark.

(Via The Daily Beast)