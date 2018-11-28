Getty Image

It’s hardly a secret that celebrities unscrupulously take money to shill for shady beauty products and diet supplements on social media, largely from companies they would clearly never be personally associated with. And while most rational adults can see through the scam, there are countless impressionable young women out there who are ripe for exploiting — which is why Jameela Jamil, who plays Tahani Al-Jamil on NBC’s beloved The Good Place, is calling out these celebrities for being what she calls, “double agents of the patriarchy.”

Over the weekend, Jamil put Cardi B. on blast for endorsing laxative “detox” tea. “GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do,” she wrote on Twitter. “Not that they actually take this sh*t. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY.”

They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY pic.twitter.com/OhmTjjWVOp — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 24, 2018

A couple of days later, Jamil took to Twitter once again to fire off a tweet storm pointing the finger at Iggy Azalea, Khloe Kardashian, and Amber Rose.

“When will these women who are covered in plastic surgery stop telling their followers to drink a laxative to look like them?” she tweeted. “It’s so embarrassing and it’s so encouraging of eating dirsordered behavior. BE BETTER ALLIES!”