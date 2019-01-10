Getty Image

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil is fast becoming a role model for young women everywhere — whether she intended to or not. The body-positive London-born actress has made a habit of calling out celebrities such as such as Iggy Azalea, Cardi B., and Amber Rose for selling shady diet products and promoting unrealistic standards of beauty. When will these women who are covered in plastic surgery stop telling their followers to drink a laxative to look like them?” she recently tweeted. “It’s so embarrassing and it’s so encouraging of eating disordered behavior. BE BETTER ALLIES!”

In her latest call-out, Jamil put the media and industry on blast for inciting low self-esteem in response to a seemingly innocuous meme that Khloe Kardashian recently shared on Instagram story. “2 Things a girl wants: 1) Lose Weight 2) Eat,” the former Revenge Body host posted.

“This makes me sad,” Jamil tweeted, along with a screenshot of the post. “I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this. Sending love to this poor woman. This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS.”

She makes a fair point. Although youngest of the Kardashian sisters is also guilty of endorsing diet supplements, Khloe has long been a staple of tabloid covers over her weight and body image. At the very least, maybe the message will be received by other girls who aspire for the same.