Turns Out James Cameron Had Warned Against Deep Sea Trips Long Before The Current Titanic Mess

On Sunday word broke that a small submersible containing five people had gone missing during a trip to visit the wreckage of the RMS Titanic. As of this writing, the vessel, operated by the company OceanGate, was still AWOL. There’s a good chance this could end in tragedy. The incident has inevitably got people thinking of James Cameron, director of the 1997 blockbuster Titanic and who’s done the same dive, successfully, 33 times. Some even dug up an old interview in which he warned people not to take deep sea trips lightly.

As per Mediaite, Cameron spoke with The New York Times all the way back in 2012, after he descended into the Mariana trench — the deepest part of the planet’s oceans, nearly seven terrifying miles down. Cameron was prepared: He’d teamed with leading scientists, a retired Navy officer, and other experts. He also took up yoga so he could spend some nine hours largely immobile.

His vessel, which descended vertically, was also tricked out with all manner of life-saving backup tools. Before his mission to the deepest oceanic trench on Earth, he took numerous test runs. He was nothing if not safe — while doing something that’s potentially suicidal.

“You’re going into one of the most unforgiving places on earth,” Cameron said. “It’s not like you can call up AAA to come get you.”

Cameron’s words sting even more given that OceanGate reportedly didn’t heed safety concerns. Some pointed out that the filmmaker consulted with scientists more than the OceanGate folks apparently had.

Or maybe the tourists — who paid $250,000 a person for the possibly doomed trip — should have just gone to Cameron instead.

After all, Cameron has done this thing right.

Some wondered what Cameron is thinking about all this.

And some shared the strange story about Cameron emerging from one deep dive trip in 2001, only to learn about the September 11 attacks.

Cameron spoke further about the safety required for deep sea trips back in 2018 to Rolling Stone Australia.

“I call it bearing witness. I get to bear witness to a miracle that’s down there all the time,” he said. “This is not just some, you know rich guy ego thing. This is about, you’ve got so much time on this planet, so much life, so much breath in your body. You have to do something. If you should be fortunate enough to make some money and have some capital, some working capital, why not put it into your dream.”

In the meantime, here’s hoping that this ends on a happy note.

