Jacob Angeli Chansley, better known as the “QAnon Shaman,” gave his first interview on Thursday since being arrested for his involvement in the violent attack at the Capitol on January 6. Jail hasn’t been easy on the 33-year-old Arizona resident, who reportedly left a note on Mike Pence’s desk reading, “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming”: Angeli is “wasting away” from the lack of organic food, including, presumably, muffins.

In an interview with 60 Minutes+ reporter Laurie Segall that aired on CBS This Morning, the QAnon Shaman described his actions on January 6.

“I sang a song, and that’s a part of shamanism, it’s about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber,” he explained. “I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. I actually stopped people from stealing muffins out of the break room.”

Well, I’ve heard enough. I don’t care if he did take part in a violent riot that left five people dead. The man saved some Senate break room muffins! Let him go! An agitated Chansley also said that his “actions were not an attack on this country. That is incorrect. That is inaccurate, entirely.”

“But Jake, legally, you were not allowed to be in what you’re calling the sacred chamber,” Segall said to Chansley. “And that is… and that is the one very serious regret that I have, was believing that when we were waved in by police officers, that it was acceptable,” Chansley said.

Chansley, who faces up to 20 years behind bars, has accused former-president Donald Trump of grooming him and millions of others and he’s “wounded” by not receiving a pardon, but he still considers himself an American patriot.

“I consider myself a lover of my country. I consider myself a believer in the Constitution. I consider myself a believer in truth and our founding principles. I consider myself a believer in God,” he told Segall, adding that he regrets entering the Capitol “with every fiber of my being.”

But then who would have saved the muffins?

The "QAnon Shaman" of the January 6th attack on the Capitol tells his story for the first time from jail, as he faces up to 20 years behind bars. Jacob Chansley spoke with @60minutes+'s @LaurieSegall pic.twitter.com/uhUuFNHRvf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2021

(Via CBS News)