Sean Hannity has done his best to make Donald Trump look good after the Jan. 6 riot — even after it was revealed he knew it was bad while it was going down. One of his most repeated claims has been that the former president had called thousands of National Guard troops to secure Capitol Hill before the failed insurrection. According to Media Matters for America, the Fox News host has repeated this 43 times. Anyway, turns out it was all bull.

To remove any doubt: Not only did Donald Trump fail to contact his Secretary of Defense on January 6th (as shown in our hearing), Trump also failed to give any order prior to January 6 to deploy the military to protect the Capitol. Here is Secretary Miller’s testimony— pic.twitter.com/joucnUHvBB — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 26, 2022

On Tuesday, the Jan. 6 committee released audio from testimony provided by former Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. “I was never given any direction or order or knew of any plans of that nature,” the ex-Trump staffer testified, “There was no direct—there was no order from the President.” He added, “We obviously had plans for activating more folks, but that was not anything more than contingency planning. There was no official message traffic or anything of that nature.”

Miller himself has been instrumental in keeping this line alive. On June 6, he went on Hannity’s show — along with former Pentagon chief of staff and Trump loyalist Kash Patel — where both claimed they told the exact opposite to the Jan. 6 committee. But of course, when they talked to Hannity, they weren’t under oath.

In other news, Trump himself is trying to distract from the ever-closing-in walls by trying to sue CNN for calling him out on some of his other nonsense. Perhaps Hannity still thinks the Jan. 6 hearings have made him look good.

(Via MMFA)