Following an explosive report from Rolling Stone that accused Donald Trump and Republican officials of coordinating with January 6 rioters ahead of the U.S. Capitol building attack, more outlets are now reporting that key witnesses are actively cooperating with the House committee investigating the failed insurrection. While Trump and Steve Bannon have been notably stonewalling Congress, other staffers who have vital information have not been so reticent.

According to Axios, the big reveal from Rolling Stone isn’t the GOP politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, and Lauren Boebert who allegedly helped plan the “Stop the Steal” rally. The significant headline is that witnesses are talking, and the list is continuing to grow. That claim is bolstered by further bolstered by a new report from CNN, and from the looks of it, the Republican loyalty to Trump stops at going to jail:

“I’ve got good reason to believe a number of them are horrified and scandalized by what took place on January 6th and they want to do their legal duty and their civic duty by coming forward to explain exactly what happened,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democratic member of the committee, said on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” Tuesday. “We’re going to continue to encourage everybody who has relevant information to come and talk.”

As for weeding out those responsible for the Jan. 6 attack, we’re not exactly dealing with criminal masterminds here. “It’s a real Ocean’s 11 of people who can’t count to 10,” Stephen Colbert joked earlier in the week.

(Via Axios, CNN)