Donald Trump never intended to become the Republican party’s great hope. Indeed, he was very open about imploding the party from within. That he did, and we now live with a GOP in thrall to a septuagenarian who’s banned from much of social media and lives in resorts with strangers. Apparently he wasn’t the only one with open contempt for the conservative wing of government: Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and close associate — of whom he’s now jealous — reportedly told a GOP big wig where the party can go.

As per Insider, of the many juicy tidbits in Michael Bender’s Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost — one of a number of forthcoming tell-all dissections about the last presidency’s fall from grace — there’s a good one (presumably more than that) about Kushner in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

The story involves him and Ronna McDaniel, RNC chair and major cheerleader of his father-in-law, who came to blows in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. McDaniel, who was already furious that she was being left out of key strategy meetings for his re-election, was also nonplussed that Kushner was dismissive of WinRed, the party’s online fundraising platform. Kushner wanted to take over its operations, not trusting the GOP to be able to handle it. McDaniel argued that it could be a “legacy project” for the Republican party.

But Kushner, Bender writes, “wasn’t interested.” He then reportedly told McDaniel, point blank, “I don’t give a f— about the future of the Republican Party!”

McDaniel shot back a “Good to know,” adding, “I will be running for chair for a second term, and I will make sure you don’t come anywhere near this!”

Kushner seems to be trying to wipe his hands clean of the last handful of years, which saw him take a prominent position inside his father-in-law’s administration — only to fumble most of his tasks. Remember when he was spearheading the COVID-19 response? That didn’t go so well. But to anyone who’s speculated that Trump’s real m.o. wasn’t “saving” the country but lining his pockets with as much as he could, this admission from one of his closest associates adds further fuel to that fire.

Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost hits shelves on July 13, and there’s presumably plenty more where that came from.

(Via Insider)