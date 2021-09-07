Ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon got pardoned for crimes involving defrauding Trump supporters and has gone own to sow more chaos after calling for Dr. Fauci’s head on a pike. Bannon has maintained that he had nothing to do with planning the January 6 insurrection, and he’s even claimed that his January 5 statement (“All hell is going to break loose”) only had to do with dissing Mike Pence. Yet Bannon has been picking and choosing his battles since then, including turning on Mike Lindell over his failed cyber symposium, and Bannon’s War Room podcast welcomed former Trump advisor Jason Miller over the weekend.

While speaking with Bannon (who appeared to note that Miller was “with President Bolsonaro” at some point), Miller bragged about his planned trip to Brazil, where it’s been feared that Bolsonaro is attempting to incite a military coup. In the below clip, Miller spoke about how excited he was to get down with Brazilian “patriots” who love “free speech.” He praised the Bolsonaro supporters who have been flocking to his new social media platform, Gettr, which caters to those right-wingers who want something different after Twitter banned Trump.

Former Trump adviser Jason Miller has allegedly been detained in Brazil. Here he is yesterday talking about being with Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/3JolGRbCgT — John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) September 7, 2021

Well, the trip did not go great for Jason Miller in Brazil. The Meidas Touch Twitter account soon reported that authorities detained Miller for hours while he was “questioned regarding anti-democratic activities,” all while Brazil “is bracing for a Jan. 6th-inspired insurrection/coup attempt.”

BREAKING: Trump aide Jason Miller has been detained by authorities at a Brazil airport and is being questioned regarding anti-democratic activities while in the country — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 7, 2021

Further confirmation from Brazilian journalist below. Miller was in the country speaking with far right leaders as Brazil is bracing for a Jan. 6th-inspired insurrection/coup attempt, inspired by far-right president Jair Bolsonaro. https://t.co/C9QG3wTYzv — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 7, 2021

Yikes, if they’re actually inspired by the failed Jan. 6 coup, that’s saying something. Miller has, as well, confirmed to The Independent that he was quizzed for three hours:

“This afternoon my travelling party was questioned for three hours at the airport in Brasilia, after having attended this weekend’s CPAC Brasil Conference. We were not accused of any wrongdoing, and told only that they ‘wanted to talk’. We informed them that we had nothing to say and were eventually released to fly back to the United States. Our goal of sharing free speech around the world continues!”

From there, Millar was apparently put back on an airplane and shipped back to the U.S., after his weekend of CPAC-related activities in Brazil. There’s no telling what else he did over the weekend, or whether he was truly meeting with Bolsonaro, but he was sure excited about this autographed MAGA hat ahead of his detainment. Looks strange!

