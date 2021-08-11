Friends gave us many things, including hairstyles that only genuinely looked good on Jennifer Aniston, that would be best left in the 1990s. Could Ross and Rachel stand the test of time, though? Perhaps. The show’s writers saw fit to put them back together for the finale, and this week, unsubstantiated rumors swirled that Aniston and the actor who portrayed Ross, David Schwimmer, were together in real life. This really means nothing unless it’s confirmed because someone, obviously, decided to attribute random sources with the idea that they’d grown close after the Friends reunion. Like, someone simply tossed a molotov cocktail into the Internet and walked away like Angela Bassett in Waiting To Exhale, and the end result is sheer chaos.

As it turned out, the idea of Ross and Rachel together in real life was too much for people to handle (even as Aniston toasted her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, on his birthday), but at the same time, they’re here for it, with Janice’s most favorite utterance.

Me when I heard that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are rumoured to be dating pic.twitter.com/5SeqdjaUD4 — Asha (@ant300boy) August 10, 2021

Soon enough, this started happening, and honestly, it was lovely to see people get so worked up over something, you know, fun, rather than a crisis.

The internet trying to find out if David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are really dating. pic.twitter.com/E26cSgSAKr — TC (@wander_woman_7) August 10, 2021

Then, everyone started melting down while unironically noting their own ridiculousness at caring about Ross and Rachel IRL.

Me: I need to stop being so dramatic about celebrities

Also me: JENNIFER ANISTON AND DAVID SCHWIMMER ARE DATING HFIEHRHEHDH pic.twitter.com/AiyrzZXQ0x — !Megan! (she/her) (@morethanpilots) August 10, 2021

Not now baby… JENNIFER ANISTON AND DAVID SCHWIMMER pic.twitter.com/vPqiQJt0ZM — rebmarose (@Rebmarose27) August 10, 2021

checking twitter david schwimmer

and jennifer

aniston are

dating??!/!.&/!. pic.twitter.com/B4opdvST3y — kt🧚‍♀️ (@jensminnie) August 10, 2021

Petition to have worldwide street parties if it’s confirmed that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are actually dating ✨manifesting✨ pic.twitter.com/WqOuuwlItb — Kelly (@UWhaaM8) August 10, 2021

couldn’t care less about celebrity gossip lol wouldn’t catch me giving a fuck ab- WHAT DO YOU MEAN DAVID SCHWIMMER AND JENNIFER ANISTON ARE DATING — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) August 10, 2021

I know it's ridiculous. With everything going on in the World right now who gives a flying fuck about which celebrities are dating….oh WAIT A MINUTE are you SERIOUS…Ross and Rachel omg…😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/BDlpw6Mo0q — mattyJW (@MattyJW_86) August 10, 2021

When I open up twitter and see rumors about Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating without any solid evidence pic.twitter.com/zqcJ13T71n — JG (@jgisunfunny) August 11, 2021

All of the ex’s of David Schwimmer & Jennifer Aniston rn: pic.twitter.com/SoXjSjsIrL — Chris Gibson (@CanadianShield) August 10, 2021

Yes, “collectively losing their sh*t” is a great way to describe this situation.

The world collectively losing their shit over Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer is honestly the best thing that’s happened all year 😂👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HwFPfjaBup — Abby (@xAaBbx03) August 10, 2021

Maybe these two can even bring about “world peace.” Go ahead and laugh!

If David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are legit dating I think this is the one chance we have as a planet for world peace. — Rachel McGarvey (@McGarveyDraws) August 10, 2021

And if you thought you were surprised at this rumor, imagine how Aniston and Schwimmer might feel? Being famous must feel so weird.