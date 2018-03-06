Getty Image

Jennifer Garner introduced Eddie Vedder’s performance at Sunday night’s 2018 Oscars, but it was another moment that got everybody talking. At one point during the awards ceremony, the camera panned to the Alias actress who was applauding in the audience like everyone else. But then out of nowhere, Garner slowly stopped clapping and a look washed over her face that made it seem as if she had come to some grand epiphany or realization.

The moment was quickly turned into a meme online, with everyone trying to figure out what the heck was going through Jennifer Garner’s head.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

When you’re having a good time and realize you forgot to thaw the chicken for your mama pic.twitter.com/M2SStgA2VP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2018

That Michael Keaton was the best Batman RT @bobbyfinger: What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/AHb25qjUM1 — Oda Mae Brown (@danteorland) March 5, 2018