Bryan Singer has a not-fantastic reputation on multiple fronts. There are those sexual misconduct allegations, but actors also simply aren’t thrilled with his on-set behavior.

Sophie Turner and Rami Malek both went on record to describe their time with him as “unpleasant.” Viggo Mortenson turned down Wolverine due to an unusual set of creative differences, and Halle Berry famously told him to “kiss my Black ass” while filming X2. Another X-Men actress (who played Mystique in the most recent mutant-focused flicks) went on record in a very public way during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable.

That would be Jennifer Lawrence, who had an entire table of her fellow actresses (including Claire Foy, Michelle Yeoh, Danielle Deadwyler, and Michelle Williams) nearly overcome with laughter while discussing how women are sometimes considered “so emotional” that they cannot play certain roles. Law is here to say that dudes (including directors) can be “emotional.” She’s definitely talking about Bryan Singer:

” I mean, I’ve worked with Bryan Singer. I’ve seen emotional men. I’ve seen the biggest hissy fits thrown on set. [Neugebauer’s] my third female director, and they are the calmest, best decision-makers I’ve ever worked with. I absolutely love working with female directors. But, yes, it’s getting easier.”

Let the cackling begin.

ive worked with bryan singer 😭pic.twitter.com/iZlnAZ4GEQ — alex (@alex_abads) December 16, 2022

These screencaps of Claire Foy and Michelle Yeoh were almost too good. It sounds like they know the drill.

Lawrence most recently appeared in A24’s Causeway, for which she somehow didn’t receive a Golden Globe nomination. Stay tuned on the Oscars front.

