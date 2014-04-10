Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique May Get Her Own Spin-Off Movie

Back in 2011 we learned Jennifer Lawrence is optioned for two X-Men movies after First Class (one of those being X-Men: Days Of Future Past, of course). We glossed over that news because we were far too distracted about her description of Mystique’s body-painting process: “One naked girl and seven pairs of hands all over her.”
Even though she’s traded most of the bodypaint for a bodysuit since First Class, we’ll still happily accept any Mystique storylines we can get. And now X-Men producers Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg are hinting that the third movie in Jennifer Lawrence’s contract might just be a Mystique spinoff.
“There was a regime [at the studio] that didn’t see the worth in [spin-offs], and the current people who run Fox understand, embrace it, and we’re going to do right by it,” says producer Lauren Shuler Donner, who’s produced all of the X-Men films. “I’d like to do Gambit. I’d like to do Deadpool. We’ll see. There’s a lot of really great characters.”
With shapeshifter Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) taking a pivotal role in Past’s plot, Donner says she’d be interested in taking that character into a solo film. Producer/writer Simon Kinberg (X-Men: First Class) also says he likes the idea of a Gambit spin-off and one for Mystique. Admits Kinberg, “I love what Jen Lawrence has done with her, and I feel like because she is in such a crowded ensemble, there’s so much more opportunity if you were to follow her solo.”
Sure, why not? Wolverine shouldn’t get to have all the spin-off fun. Especially after Origins.
Anyway, while we’re talking about X-Men, here’s the first featurette for X-Men: Days Of Future Past. Check it out below if you want to see Jennifer Lawrence defenestrate herself at the 28 second point.
X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens May 23rd, 2014.
I dunno…Jennifer Lawrence is fantastic but Mystique herself works best when she’s around characters like Magneto (and in the movies’ case, Xavier and Beast) to work off of, I don’t think she’d work too well as the main attraction in her own spin-off.
From that quote, the producer is giving off a vibe that she mainly just wants to do more stuff with Jennifer Lawrence (and who can blame her, amirite?) more so than anything else.
I still dont really get it, Does Jennifer Lawrence grow into Rebecca Romijn Stamos?… Because I really want to live in that kind of world.
Yes she does. If you saw X-Men First Class, there was a quick shot where she turned herself into her “older version” (Romijn) to entice Magneto.
The character Mystique doesnt warrant her own spin-
off movie but if the actress that plays her is a box office draw it does make sense. Now if they get this up & rolling b4 a Deadpool flick I would be outraged…a Gambit movie..smh
If you don’t think Mystique has enough back story to warrant a movie, I think you don’t know the character. She’s surrogate mother to Rogue, likely biological mother to NightCrawler and Graydon Creed. To top it off, she’s one of the best double agents around. Mystique has more history as a non main character than most of the X-men.
Oh and Deadpool is probably shelved due to Ryan Reynolds green lantern sucking ass. And Gambit (the character) doesn’t deserve to exist much less have his own movie. Youtube Ex-men Gambit. That sums up my thoughts on Remy LeBeau
Mystique is Nightcrawler’s biological father according to Claremont’s presentation. Destiny is his mother. But Jim Shooter didn’t think the world was ready so we got Chuck Austen yanking us all back to the stupid era.
