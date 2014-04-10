Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique May Get Her Own Spin-Off Movie

Back in 2011 we learned Jennifer Lawrence is optioned for two X-Men movies after First Class (one of those being X-Men: Days Of Future Past, of course). We glossed over that news because we were far too distracted about her description of Mystique’s body-painting process: “One naked girl and seven pairs of hands all over her.”

Even though she’s traded most of the bodypaint for a bodysuit since First Class, we’ll still happily accept any Mystique storylines we can get. And now X-Men producers Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg are hinting that the third movie in Jennifer Lawrence’s contract might just be a Mystique spinoff.

“There was a regime [at the studio] that didn’t see the worth in [spin-offs], and the current people who run Fox understand, embrace it, and we’re going to do right by it,” says producer Lauren Shuler Donner, who’s produced all of the X-Men films. “I’d like to do Gambit. I’d like to do Deadpool. We’ll see. There’s a lot of really great characters.” With shapeshifter Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) taking a pivotal role in Past’s plot, Donner says she’d be interested in taking that character into a solo film. Producer/writer Simon Kinberg (X-Men: First Class) also says he likes the idea of a Gambit spin-off and one for Mystique. Admits Kinberg, “I love what Jen Lawrence has done with her, and I feel like because she is in such a crowded ensemble, there’s so much more opportunity if you were to follow her solo.”

Sure, why not? Wolverine shouldn’t get to have all the spin-off fun. Especially after Origins.

Anyway, while we’re talking about X-Men, here’s the first featurette for X-Men: Days Of Future Past. Check it out below if you want to see Jennifer Lawrence defenestrate herself at the 28 second point.

X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens May 23rd, 2014.

