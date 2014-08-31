Reps For Jennifer Lawrence, Mary Winstead, And Victoria Justice Respond To The Nude Photo Leak

Hundreds of photos were leaked on the 4Chan message board this afternoon showing a number of celebs in a state of undress. The hacker responsible claims to have many more in his possession, including pics of Kim Kardashian and Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco.

A few of the celebs who were hacked have responded this evening. Jennifer Lawrence’s people sent out an email saying, “this is a flagrant violation of privacy. The authorities have been contacted and will prosecute anyone who posts the stolen photos of Jennifer Lawrence.”

Mary Winstead confirmed the authenticity of the photos on her Twitter account.

Victoria Justice went the other way, calling the photos fake.

It’s still early but I assume we’ll hear from other celebs (Kate Upton, McKayla Maroney, Ariana Grande, Yvonne Strahovski) in the next few days in what’s being called the biggest iCloud hack in history.

