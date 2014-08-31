Reps For Jennifer Lawrence, Mary Winstead, And Victoria Justice Respond To The Nude Photo Leak

Hundreds of photos were leaked on the 4Chan message board this afternoon showing a number of celebs in a state of undress. The hacker responsible claims to have many more in his possession, including pics of Kim Kardashian and Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco.
A few of the celebs who were hacked have responded this evening. Jennifer Lawrence’s people sent out an email saying, “this is a flagrant violation of privacy. The authorities have been contacted and will prosecute anyone who posts the stolen photos of Jennifer Lawrence.”
Mary Winstead confirmed the authenticity of the photos on her Twitter account.
Victoria Justice went the other way, calling the photos fake.
It’s still early but I assume we’ll hear from other celebs (Kate Upton, McKayla Maroney, Ariana Grande, Yvonne Strahovski) in the next few days in what’s being called the biggest iCloud hack in history.
The various reactions will be interesting. I’m curious whether any of them just won’t say anything and will just let it fade away as it surely will.
Honestly, I’m more amazed that so many actresses would keep such compromising pictures of themselves on their phones in the first place. Haven’t there been enough of these “leaks” already for everyone to know how bad an idea that is?
This was my first and only though. Phones are just mini-computers, as likely to be hacked, no more likely than any computer. Why take the photos? Why even make the possibility of being hacked happen?
Only thing that crosses my mind is to get ahead in Hollywood you need to show yourself nude. Like Mary I don’t know who you are said it was years ago those photos were taken…probably before she was someone I don’t even know now. I wonder if if the hacking could expose a larger problem the lecherous behavior of Hollywood talent agents.
This post was sponsored by gin.
These were probably not actually on their phones. Google and Apple save any pic you take to the “cloud” by default. You actually have to turn off the settings to stop your phone from automatically doing that. This hacker exploited some security flaw and got in. I see some changes in phone auto-settings coming out of this. So any vigorous masturbation sessions should be keeping improved security settings in mind as well.
They were on their phones at some point, and they never should have been. Everyone, especially those already in the public spotlight, should know by now that these pictures can be found by people they don’t want to see them.
I’m surprised no one’s tried to take legal action against Apple for saving their data like this, either.
4 chan is several different boards not one. If one does this let’s not assume all did.
4chan makes its presence known… But seriously you guys are good. Celebrities should know by now that if you simply MUST take a nudie, you do it on a device that is in no way connected to the Internet.
Well actually, it was reddit that released a few pics first. They the person. There called out 4chan and said it was their move to find the rest.
I must be getting older, because the visceral “holy shit” about the opportunity to see some of these women in the buck is not nearly as strong as my feeling bad for them. Also, my skepticism about the Cloud has only gotten stronger- that shit is bad news.
Yeah, it’s not like they’re doing nude stuff in a commercial context. This is just wrong.
Agree with Kubo. Maybe if I was 18 again or something I’d be all over this but I just feel bad for these ladies. The, “it’s their fault for taking the pics!” excuse is bullshit. How would those people feel if their daughters or girlfriend or sister had their phones hacked and nude photos posted everywhere? It’s not like celebs are the only one taking photos like this.
Lessons learned:
1) People are scum. That’s super fucked up that someone (or multiple people) would hack and post this shit.
2) Stop taking naked pics of yourself on your phone. My school has several “social” lessons that we incorporate into our regular curriculum. One of them addresses this exact issue. You think you are sending your boyfriend/girlfriend some sexy pics? Think again. There’s a chance you are sending those to the internet.
What kind of school is this? How young are kids being taught things like that.
And where do I go to apply for a job?
We don’t call out nude selfies by name, but we definitely have lessons in cyber safety and emphasize that anything on the internet is never truly deleted. We then discuss snapchat as an example, so it’s implied.
Middle school.
Even sending sexy pics to your boyfriend.girlfriend is a bad idea. They could share those photos with their friend even though those were met to be private.You might have a bad break up and then they might spread those photos around the web out of spite.
8/31/14 Never Forget
Already passed intent here ;)
could’ve gone with a less provocative picture for the banner.
I’m glad you didn’t.
Victoria’s didn’t show anything. I am disappoint.
Stand corrected. Had to dig deeper. Saddened to see her tits are fake, but then again she had her nose done to, so it doesn’t surprise me. As all these young gals are having work done by the time they’re only 20. She was a skinny little thing back in the day, so the implants shouldn’t be surprising either.
Still though, 10/10. Would bang.
It looks like the initial response from some is to say they are fake. Interesting response.
Nothing is ever really deleted, Mary. mwahahahaha
The only thing less surprising than this leak is the lack of awareness these celebs have. If I’m anyone of these idiots publicists, I started charging double as soon as I heard about this.
Also, I really could’ve done without seeing Justin Verlander’s ass.
But his dong was OK?
Eh, the silhouette one was semi tasteful.
If I figure mine is average, his is below.
The key takeaway though is his had plenty of random other women, as well as vid of him barebacking some other sloots. My guess is Kate’s gonna be single again real soon.
@nyccine Exactly what I thought. I’d like to see Verlander try to spin this to Kate, “No see, those were from like, before we dated. Ya, that’s it. Wha? Why did I keep them? Um…for…reasons?”
Plus, Kate being single means we all have a shot again! Granted it’s like, Megabucks mixed with Powerball mixed with the Timberwolves Vegas odds shot but, it’s a chance goddamit!
It gets better! When you upload shit to iCloud, it’s not just the pic or vid, but also timestamps and gps data. People already confirmed the hotel he was in and the date and time it happened. He’s totally fucked if anyone in her camp gets that info.
I’ve been following this story very closely. Let me sum up what I’ve learned: this isn’t over yet, there are many more videos and pictures to come, Aubrey Plaza is included, it is hard to type with my left hand.
I haven’t followed a live event as in unraveled in real time this closely since 9/11.
MOral of the story: Stop being prudes and have gratuitous sex scenes. Especially Kaley Couco God knows she isnt in Hollywood because of her acting.
Bazinga?
You’re truly a man of principle.
i already dont use lube. what should my punishment be?
Looks like the iCloud…puts on sunglasses*…decided to rain.
YEEAAAHHHHH.
/slow clap
amazing!
I just downloaded a 580 MB file from Mega NZ.. This might go down as one of the best endings to a summer in a LONGGGG time.. LOL..
Side BAR: Why would you ever iCloud aka sync Nude Photos/Videos of yourself.. fuckin idiots…
Why would you sync such stuff to the cloud in the first place? In most cases, people do have it set up so that photos and videos are automatically uploaded to the cloud service they use (iCloud, Box, Dropbox, etc..) by default and never change those options.
I feel exactly zero pity for these people. They should have already known the social contract of the celebrity a long time ago:
They exchange their privacy for millions of dollars, having their ego stroked constantly, being treated like royalty and being allowed to influence society.
If maybe a few of them used their influence to bring awareness to the mostly-brainwashed low-information nation about how fucked up their country is right now, I might feel a bit more sympathy.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead, I do feel great about myself but it’s because of your leaked pics that I got ready for work with a hard dick. So thanks for that. At the end of the day, Uproxx is almost justified for those dumb ass JLaw articles on the strength that they brought up her nudes which tbh, I didn’t know about until they mentioned them.
Salute to the hacker that made these possible and I can hope Sofia Vergara, Nicki Minaj, and Marion Coatillard won’t be left out.
Mila kunis pre-prenancy, Natlie Prtoman (though she MIGHT be too classy for this), and Anne Hathaway.
You can see the lawyers for some of these people have been hard at work, and I guess they have to send out “cease and desist” notices to the many sites that were hosting them, but the lawyers, their clients, and the whole world know that these are now part of digital history and can never been erased completely.
If the hacker is exposed and arrested, this might have a chilling effect on future hackers.
And I would venture to guess that “the cloud” has shrunk quite a bit today as thousands of people frantically delete their photos from it.
@Jrm sandpaper
I also like Kirsten Dunst”s reaction tweet.
Is so refreshing when people have a sense of humor about themselves and the world.
OMG! Photos of my beautiful, young body leaked out and 20 million men would love to have sex with me!
My career is RUINED!
What a nasty horrible thing to do!