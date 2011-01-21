Jennifer Lawrence Talks About Being Painted Naked To Play Mystique

Jennifer Lawrence spoke to THR about her role as Mystique in X-Men: First Class. More specifically, she talked about the strict diet, two-hour daily workouts, and eight hours in body paint she dealt with during half of the five month shoot. I suppose the interview is noteworthy for mentioning Lawrence is already optioned for two more sequels if the studio decides to make them. And it’s also entertaining to read about how happy she was to end the diet, go back home to Kentucky, and “eat like an ***hole.” But that’s not really why we’re interested in this interview. Let’s get naked. Er- I mean, let’s get to the part about the nudity. (I assumed you all were already naked anyway.)

That’s right, for eight hours every day for months the beautiful Lawrence had a coterie of seven girls “all up in [my] business,” as she puts it.

“Nothing’s sacred anymore,” Lawrence says. “Those girls and I got so close. They were painting me naked every day for months. It was kind of like going to a really bizarre sleepover.”

Funny, that’s exactly how many of us picture female-only slumber parties.

Right. “It’s what you guys imagine we do: One naked girl and seven pairs of hands all over her.” [THR]

Hmm, if only there were a collection of .gifs to summarize our reaction to this . . .