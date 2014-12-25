Jennifer Lawrence Took Time To Visit Kids In The ICU On Christmas Eve

#Jennifer Lawrence #Christmas
News & Culture Writer
12.25.14 5 Comments

That Jennifer Lawrence is an amazing person is an accepted, indisputable fact. She proved this yet again on Christmas Eve when she dropped by a pediatric intensive care unit in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

According to Reddit user overtheanvil, real name Wendy Johnson, Lawrence stopped by the ICU to spend time with patients and hospital staff.

I work in a pediatric ICU in Jennifer’s hometown. She came and visited with kids and staff, leaving signed posters galore.

By the way, it’s Christmas Eve, and I can only assume she is home for the holidays. She’s awesome for taking time out of her trip home to brighten up the spirits of the kids stuck in the hospital on Christmas.

Johnson posted a video of Lawrence’s visit to YouTube, as well as a posed photo with the staff to Imgur.

Stay classy, J-Law. Never change.

Source: Reddit

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence#Christmas
TAGSCelebritiesChristmashospital visitsJENNIFER LAWRENCE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP