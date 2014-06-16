Jennifer Lawrence’s Email Address Has ‘Butt’ In It, According To Lorde

It’s nice to know that when Jennifer Lawrence and I have our meet-cute over a pile of tacos, we’ll be able to talk about our appreciation of Tina Belcher from Bob’s Burgers, and her fascination with #butts. Because according to Lorde, Lawrence is as amused by behinds as we are obsessed with J-Law.
Now it’s time for my favorite kind of speculation: BASELESS speculation. Could her email be…?
-katnassbutt@gmail.com
-buttplugfan@gmail.com
-wintersbutt@gmail.com
I can tell you what it’s not: jlawbutt69@aol.com. That one’s mine.
H/T reader Kevin
seymourbuttz@outlook.com
I knew this guy who was up for a fellowship at Harvard, and he was talking about how prestigious just having the @harvard.edu account is. So I was like “If you get it, you should totally grab the Stinkynutz@harvard.edu account. I bet it’s available.”
We didn’t really have a lot of other stuff to talk about after that.
Shouldn’t it be KatnissButt@district12.org instead????
District 12? Not so much.
[oi59.tinypic.com]
Technically thats probably her stunt double.
Don’t harsh my buzz, man.
Well of course it does.