Jennifer Lawrence’s Email Address Has ‘Butt’ In It, According To Lorde

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.16.14 8 Comments
It’s nice to know that when Jennifer Lawrence and I have our meet-cute over a pile of tacos, we’ll be able to talk about our appreciation of Tina Belcher from Bob’s Burgers, and her fascination with #butts. Because according to Lorde, Lawrence is as amused by behinds as we are obsessed with J-Law.

Now it’s time for my favorite kind of speculation: BASELESS speculation. Could her email be…?

-katnassbutt@gmail.com
-buttplugfan@gmail.com
-wintersbutt@gmail.com

I can tell you what it’s not: jlawbutt69@aol.com. That one’s mine.

H/T reader Kevin

H/T reader Kevin

