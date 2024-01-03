Tucker Carlson knockoff Jesse Watters invited a psychic on a recent episode of his Fox News show and the result was, predictably, hilarious.

Watters began the segment by informing fans he’d already consulted one psychic about the future of politics in 2024 and received an ominous warning that “there would be a grave injustice this fall.” Naturally, that led the host to some election doomsday predictions of his own, but he eventually did his due diligence and enlisted a second opinion from a woman named Paula Roberts who calls herself “The English Psychic.” Roberts’ gifts are in handwriting analysis, ghost-hunting, and clairvoyance (obviously).

Watters began by asking for a reading on Trump. Roberts selected a card from her Tarot deck and flipped it onto the news desk before both she and Watters responded with a comical “Uh-oh.” The reason for their reaction became clear when the camera panned down to the card to show a drawing of a figure, robed in black, representing (we assume) death. Roberts seemed flustered and tried to appeal to Fox viewers by giving the reading a more positive spin.

“I do recognize I’m on Fox TV,” an uncomfortable Roberts said. “A sense of loss. A sense of loss, but it’s very specific.” After an exaggerated sigh from Watters, Roberts tried to soften the blow again. “It’s as if he may be thinking more about what he’s lost, and not still taking full advantage of what he still has.”

Watters seemed appeased by that and the two laughed before moving onto her prediction for Joe Biden in 2024. His future? Apparently, he’s about to make a ton of money.

(Via The Daily Beast)