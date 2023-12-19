Last week a Congressional aide was busted filming a sex act on the floor of a Senate hearing room. Kind of weird! Surely weirder things have happened in the Capitol. For instance, did you know a former president once helped inspire hundreds of his supporters to storm the building in an attempt to overturn an election her lost? To some that would be worse than two people enjoying some afternoon delight. And yet you’re probably not Jesse Watters.

Per The Daily Beast, Monday’s episode of The Five devoted a segment to the sex tape story, which has really outraged the far right. Turns out one of the perpetrators was an aide to Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, who has since fired him. That the pair in question were both men inspired Watters to inevitably rail off some possible gay porn titles, adding that, after learning it was a Democrat’s aide, he “should have seen it coming.”

What did he mean by that? Well, Watters went off.

“I know after they did the fire alarm pulling, the throwing of the elbows, a sex tape was inevitable,” Watters railed, although the second item — the “throwing of the elbows” — actually refers to something done by outgoing Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “And now it’s a race to the bottom. They’ve been telling us—the Democrats—that they need to keep the government out of the bedroom. Well, they just turned the government into the bedroom!”

Watters then went even further into the ether, saying, “to me, this is worse than Jan. 6—so much worse—because they say they defiled the Congress [on Jan. 6]. What is this!?”

He then downplayed the riot, saying, “We had a couple guys throw their feet up on Nancy’s desk. What is this? They said they obstructed an official government proceeding. They delayed the certification for what, like, two hours?”

Two folks porking in a hearing room, Watters argued, was worse: “They’re not going to be able to have a hearing in this room for weeks! This thing needs to be deep cleaned.”

Of course, it’s not surprising to hear anyone on the right say that sex is worse than violence.

(Via The Daily Beast)