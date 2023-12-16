Lots of unprecedented things have happened on Capitol Hill over the last few years. There’ve been spats from gun-toting lawmakers over metal detectors. Triumph the Insult Comic Dog visited there and caused a mini-scandal. Then there’s that whole failed coup thing. Bet few were expecting to learn hardcore porn was shot inside the vaunted building.

Per Mediaite, footage recently leaked to the Tucker Carlson-founded The Daily Caller finds to unidentified men engaging in some anal sex in one of the Senate hearing rooms.

“A source identified the room to the Daily Caller as Senate room Hart 216- The Judiciary Room. The Caller blurred out his face because his identity has not been confirmed,” Daily Caller chief national correspondent Henry Rodgers reported. “It appears to be unprotected sex.”

The video originally was originally “shared in a private group for gay men in politics.” One member apparently leaked it to The Daily Caller.

There’s been some speculation about who is involved in the video. One person who came up was Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a staffer for 80-year-old Democratic Maryland senator Ben Cardin. Maese-Czeropski has denied the allegations. Cardin’s office has yet to weigh in on the video.

On the plus side, Congress last week bid adieu to its most chaotic member, which is saying something.

