Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
First Lady Jill Biden Seems To Really Love Christmas

Making comparisons to Donald Trump’s White House and the one that Joe Biden has created isn’t an apples-to-apples comparison, nor is it even an apples-to-oranges situation (though bad apples-to-oranges could work). As we head into the holiday season, which has historically been a very festive time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, we’re reminded of the important role the First Lady plays in celebrating the season—and just how unalike in every way Jill Biden is from Melania Trump.

Earlier this week, Dr. Biden, wrapped up in a cheery red coat, smiled for the cameras and chatted with the crowd as she oversaw the delivery of the White House Christmas tree—an impressive 18-foot Fraser fir that made its way to D.C. from North Carolina.

As Newsweek reports, Dr. Biden inspected the tree, which arrived via the traditional horse and carriage, and sounded like she meant it when she declared: “It’s beautiful—it’s magnificent, actually.”

This, of course, is a far cry from Melania’s views on Christmas celebrations. For her first holiday at the White House, she opted for all-white firs. Then, in 2018, there was the infamous “Blood Red” Christmas scheme that had people comparing the White House to a scene from The Handmaid’s Tale.

While Melania defended her choices by explaining that she liked them, her worst holiday gaffe came just a few weeks ahead of her final holiday in the presidential residence when one of her former aides released a recording of a very Grinch-like Melania sharing her true feelings about the holiday. Which amounted to: “Who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration?”

Finally, Melania has gotten a definitive answer.

