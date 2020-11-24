It’s a tradition that goes back to 1966: The sitting First Lady handles the White House Christmas decorations, putting her own indelible spin on the holidays. But Melania Trump’s Yuletide get-ups have been…interesting. From her ominous 2017 display to the blood red trees of 2018, the decorations have been as weird as everything else during her husband’s presidency. But this year’s annual holiday Melania mockery began even before she’d had a chance to set up a single tree.

On Monday — mere hours before her husband made as close to a concession speech as may ever do — the outgoing FLOTUS posed for photographers as she welcomed the annual White House Christmas trees to her soon-to-be-former home. There’s just one thing: Less than two months ago, audio leaked of a super-candid Melania trashing, among other things, her duties as decorator of all things White House Christmas.

“I’m working … my a*s off on the Christmas stuff,” she was heard saying, adding “Who gives a f*ck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

Cut to late November, and here’s a beaming Melania acting as though she loves to look at evergreens.

Following a tradition that goes back to 1966, First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the White House Christmas Tree on Monday. The 18.5 foot Fraser Fir from Shepherdstown, West Virginia, arrived by horse-drawn carriage. pic.twitter.com/USOwzgJqTT — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 23, 2020

But this time people knew how she really felt.

Melania Trump HATES Christmas. That's it. That's the tweet. https://t.co/e2KoTM5zbN — 🇲🇨 Female VoR 🇺🇲 🌊🌊💙 (@ddheruiz) November 23, 2020

Aww…so sweet and festive! But let's not forget this… "Who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?"–#Melania #Trump Our soon-to-be-ex-First Trophy Wife… https://t.co/OLV3Bcxd6U — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) November 23, 2020

Melania Trump: "Who gives a f*** about the #Christmas stuff?" Stealing Christmas to own the libs.🙄 https://t.co/wePTFfn27A — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) November 23, 2020

"Fock Chreestmas and fock thees stupeed focking tree. But I have to do eet because I fock reech old mahn for mahney, right?" — Melania trump's thoughts, as she is forced to pretend she likes Christmas for the very last time. https://t.co/mcsYYxosFk — Scary Larry Says #ConcedeNowTrump 😡 🤬 (@StompTheGOP) November 23, 2020

"Merry fucking Christmas" – Melania Trump https://t.co/3p2MT6sTTs — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) November 23, 2020

Some even took the infamous audio and jokily manipulated it.

Since the The Christmas tree arrived at the White House today- What better time to kick off the festive season with my favorite Melania Trump fuck Christmas video…🎄 pic.twitter.com/tvcIgoAAew — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) November 23, 2020

BREAKING: hot mic picks up what Melania was saying while taking delivery of the White House Christmas Tree this morning. (SOUND ALL the way UP ;)) pic.twitter.com/sXvKmyTD1j — Pauley Teeks (@PauleyTeeks) November 23, 2020

There were also plenty of non-“Melania hates Christmas” jokes.

melania flying solo, pretending to like christmas pic.twitter.com/yI9Tse08sG — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 23, 2020

PHOTO: Melania Trump celebrates the arrival of the official Who Gives a Fuck About Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/Q7k1CgYcP4 — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) November 23, 2020

In fairness, Melania Trump knows how to pose w/oversized dying things. https://t.co/9HmNoMExUh — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 24, 2020

When they've unloaded Melania Trump's Christmas tree, they should load Don onto the same wagon and haul him away on it. pic.twitter.com/xgaeTcrjBE — JRehling (@JRehling) November 23, 2020

Frankly, it’s amazing Melania and her trees were able to crack the public consciousness on a really, really busy day, which, again, included Trump giving his reluctant blessing to starting the presidential transition process.

Ghislaine Maxwell is in quarantine. Dianne Feinstein stepped down as the top Democrat on Senate Judiciary Committee. Melania posted a 23-sec vid with the Evergreen tree getting dragged at 17 secs, and the turkey getting pardoned is nick-named Corn. It's only Monday. — 𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷 𝓡𝓮𝓮𝓼𝓮 (@TrumperWavin) November 24, 2020

People also took the time to reflect on past Melania Christmases.

"Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration?"

―Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/NY9pBp1WGe — RufusKings1776 (@RufusKings1776) November 23, 2020

Then again, maybe she’s smiling for a different reason.

Melania Trump smiling because she’s just a few months away from divorce. pic.twitter.com/SzLmb7ReaC — MountainsMama (@MamaMountains) November 23, 2020

And for the rest of us, there’s always next year.