Noted Christmas Hater Melania Trump Welcomed The White House Holiday Trees, And People Had Jokes

It’s a tradition that goes back to 1966: The sitting First Lady handles the White House Christmas decorations, putting her own indelible spin on the holidays. But Melania Trump’s Yuletide get-ups have been…interesting. From her ominous 2017 display to the blood red trees of 2018, the decorations have been as weird as everything else during her husband’s presidency. But this year’s annual holiday Melania mockery began even before she’d had a chance to set up a single tree.

On Monday — mere hours before her husband made as close to a concession speech as may ever do — the outgoing FLOTUS posed for photographers as she welcomed the annual White House Christmas trees to her soon-to-be-former home. There’s just one thing: Less than two months ago, audio leaked of a super-candid Melania trashing, among other things, her duties as decorator of all things White House Christmas.

“I’m working … my a*s off on the Christmas stuff,” she was heard saying, adding “Who gives a f*ck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

Cut to late November, and here’s a beaming Melania acting as though she loves to look at evergreens.

But this time people knew how she really felt.

Some even took the infamous audio and jokily manipulated it.

There were also plenty of non-“Melania hates Christmas” jokes.

Frankly, it’s amazing Melania and her trees were able to crack the public consciousness on a really, really busy day, which, again, included Trump giving his reluctant blessing to starting the presidential transition process.

People also took the time to reflect on past Melania Christmases.

Then again, maybe she’s smiling for a different reason.

And for the rest of us, there’s always next year.

