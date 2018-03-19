Jim Carrey Is Getting Heat For An Unflattering Portrait He Painted Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders

After stepping away from acting for the most part over the past few years, Jim Carrey has turned to another creative outlet. The actor, who was a comedy box office fixture in the ’90s, has quietly taken up painting and sketching, which he posts on his prolific Twitter account — many in political nature. Carrey is coming under fire for one recent work of art however, which appears to depict White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked,” he tweeted, captioning the painting. “Monstrous!”

Given Sanders’ apparent Christian beliefs paired with her ability to deftly mislead reporters and seemingly cloud the truth during her daily press briefings (not to mention uncanny resemblance), it would indeed suggest the portrait is of her. Unfortunately, the tweet went viral and Carrey was subsequently accused of online bullying.

“And this is one more reason that I’m done with Hollywood,” one person commented. “It’s ok to be mean and hurtful as long as it’s to someone you disagree with, right?”

As such, Carrey was forced to respond to press inquiries, however his spokeswoman would only confirm that is was, in fact, his painting, but would not confirm that it’s Sanders. It’s unclear whether or not this particular portrait came under fire being that he was attacking a woman, though the outrage wasn’t as apparent on some of his past works.

