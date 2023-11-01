Donald Trump celebrated Halloween the only way he knows how: by yelling on social media. “RADICAL LEFT JUDGE TAKING AWAY MY RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH IN ORDER TO HELP CROOKED JOE BIDEN & HIS THIRD WORLD ELECTION INTERFERENCE SCAM. AS GOOD AS THIS SOUNDS, IT WON’T WORK!” the former president wrote at 1 a.m. EST on October 31st. Trump followed that up with another all-caps screech, which he bizarrely re-shared (“ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!”) three hours later.

As How I Met Your Mother taught us, nothing good happens after 2 a.m., especially on Truth Social.

Jimmy Kimmel tried to get to the bottom of Trump’s middle-of-the-night tweeting, er, truthing habits. “The not-so-great pumpkin was up all night mashing his little pink fingers, posting all-caps rants about this gag order that clearly isn’t working too well,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said during Tuesday’s episode. About the 4:24 a.m. post, Kimmel added, “He woke up, and went, ‘Oh, I forgot to say ‘election interference’ in all caps.’ And what is it with him and the caps? He types in all caps. He wears red caps. He had his supporters storm the Cap. He’s a real piece of cap.”

