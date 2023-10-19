Multiple judges in various trials have issued gag orders against Donald Trump, which he seems determined to ignore. He’s also intent on acting like a complete “scumbag,” according to Jimmy Kimmel.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host called out the former president for doing a “particularly vile thing” this week after Judge Arthur Engoron “issued a gag order instructing him to not attack staffers in his court. Still, Trump posted an article that included what appears to be Attorney General Letitia James’ home address.” The Daily Beast has more:

Donald Trump shared a Substack article from far-right political activist and internet personality Laura Loomer on Truth Social Monday night that lobbed unverified accusations at New York Attorney General Letitia James… Loomer posted a New York City Buildings violation document and a loan modification form that listed what appears to be James’ home address in Brooklyn. James has been the target of Trump’s swipes before, mentioning in August that she received death threats during her prosecution against the former president.

Trump has called James “a terrible person” and “a renegade and out of control prosecutor,” and accused her of being “racist.” Kimmel cracked, “He’s such a scumbag you sometimes forget he’s a dick, too.”

You can watch Kimmel’s monologue above.

